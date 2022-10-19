U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,704.50
    -28.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,385.00
    -191.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,116.25
    -82.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.50
    -18.40 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +1.49 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.90
    -19.90 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9774
    -0.0091 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1000
    +0.1020 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    31.28
    -0.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    -0.0092 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7450
    +0.5580 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.62
    -455.81 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.82
    -9.90 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,922.31
    -14.43 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

MiMedia Announces Signed Global Distribution Agreement with Orbic

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:MIM) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce a signed global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orbic North America, LLC ("Orbic").

MiMedia Logo (CNW Group/MiMedia)
MiMedia Logo (CNW Group/MiMedia)

Orbic is a leading mobile device manufacturer that operates and distributes globally in markets such as the US, Puerto Rico, India, Taiwan, China, Australia, Japan, UK & Germany.  With a full line of mobility products, including smartphones, connected laptops, Mobile hotspots, wearables, and tablets, Orbic aims to offer consumers and businesses technology products with meaningful features that benefit and enrich lives through communication solutions.  Orbic distributes its product line either directly or via partnerships with leading telecom providers, like Verizon and T-Mobile in the US and other carriers around the globe. 

MiMedia is a next generation consumer cloud platform that partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide their consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems and at any time. 

As part of the multi-year Agreement, MiMedia will integrate its platform directly onto millions of Orbic's cross platform devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops.  MiMedia's consumer cloud platform will provide Orbic with a churn-reducing product, deliver immediate market differentiation and enable multiple high-margin and recurring revenue streams.

"Orbic is excited to continue its mission in providing meaningful user experiences across their product categories, as well as enabling access across both Android and iOS platforms", said Mike Narula, CEO & President Orbic.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orbic, a company that delivers excellent mobility products, works with world class telecom-operators and prides itself on providing customers with meaningful benefits that improve their digital lives.  We share a similar mission, as MiMedia strives to provide a unique and engaging user experience to consumers with their personal content, while keeping priceless memories safe in the cloud and accessible on all the mobile devices that Orbic makes.  It is a meaningful and exciting event for our next generation consumer cloud platform to be part of Orbic's mission and distribute in their large target markets", said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About ORBIC: 

Orbic is a leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative mobile products. The company offers customized products that feature the latest technologies, to support connected lives 24/7 and people's most passionate moments in time.  With agility and speed-to-market, Orbic gets customers the mobile products and features they want and need with fair value in mind. Orbic is a women owned minority business, based in the U.S. with manufacturing operations in India and China.  For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

About MiMedia: 

MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c0635.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • More Likely to Double First: Teladoc or Novavax?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s W

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Jump: Netflix Soars; Elon Musk May Be Extra Bullish On Tesla Earnings Call

    Futures: Netflix soared on subscribers gains. ASML, ISRG were strong too. Elon Musk may be extra bullish on the Tesla earnings call.

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shareholders have earned a 18% CAGR over the last five years

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Fed Can’t Pause Rate Hikes With Core Inflation Accelerating, Kashkari Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve can’t pause its campaign of monetary policy tightening once its benchmark interest rate reaches 4.5% to 4.75% if “underlying” inflation is still accelerating, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Econom

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures slip as investors assess Q3 earnings

    U.S. stock futures moved lower in the early trade Wednesday as a two-day rally spurred by the better-than-feared start to earnings season lost steam.