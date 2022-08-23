Mimeo Announces Live Broadcast of the Secret Society of Success Podcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo , the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, has announced a live broadcast of their podcast, The Secret Society of Success: Lessons and Inspiration from Corporate L&D, on Wednesday, October 5 at 2 pm ET.

Over the course of the one-hour event, learning experts will answer audience questions about Season 1 of The Secret Society of Success, which focused on hybrid learning for corporate and employee training situations.

The live broadcast will feature learning experts JD Dillon (Chief Learning Architect at Axonify), Ann Rollins (VP of Custom Solutions at The Ken Blanchard Companies ®), Mary Glowacka (Head of People Centre of Excellence at Preply), and Brian Washburn (Co-Founder and CEO of Endurance Learning). Mimeo's SVP of Talent, Ann McDonald, will co-host the broadcast with podcast host and Mimeo's SVP of Strategic Accounts, Tom Moriarty.

The first 25 attendees to the event will receive a bonus gift bundle that includes signed books from Brian Washburn, Cindy Huggett, and Ken Blanchard, and Rethinking Your Hybrid Learning, an exclusive Mimeo workbook.

The Secret Society of Success podcast series is designed to provide practical takeaways and inspiration for learning and development (L&D) practitioners at all levels. Each season features conversations with L&D changemakers across industries about the changing corporate environment and how they cultivate their own careers. This live event marks the end of season one.

"The first season of The Secret Society of Success has already fostered engaging conversations about what hybrid learning is and is not as well as how learning professionals can think about it for their teams," says Moriarty. "I'm thrilled to reassemble the team of experts to dive into audience questions and go deeper into some of the themes that came up in the recorded episodes."

"For the past two decades, corporate learning professionals have counted on Mimeo for high-quality workbooks, manuals, evaluation forms, and other training documents. We are proud to foster a deeper community with this live broadcast and with The Secret Society of Success podcast on an ongoing basis," says Mike Barker, General Manager of Mimeo Business.

Sign up for the live broadcast of The Secret Society of Success here .

