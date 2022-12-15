U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.37
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -31.60 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.86 (-3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    -0.0248 (-2.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7440
    +2.3290 (+1.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,355.11
    -480.62 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -8.12 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

MimiVax Announces Positive Final Data from the Phase IIa Study of SurVaxM for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Published Today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

·3 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MimiVax is pleased to announce the published manuscript of the now completed Phase IIa study of SurVaxM, a cancer vaccine, in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (nGBM) in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, authored by researchers from several prominent US cancer centers. Glioblastoma is a rare disease with severe unmet medical need. SurVaxM was developed to bring a paradigm shift to a field with few advancements in recent years. The current study found that 51% of nGBM patients receiving SurVaxM had survived at least 2 years and 41% had survived 3 years, considerably higher rates than has been seen historically from standard care.

(PRNewsfoto/MimiVax, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/MimiVax, LLC)

MimiVax announces positive Phase 2A SurVaxM data in GBM, 2yr survival rate of 51%, published in JCO

This multi-center, open label, single arm, phase IIa trial in adult patients with nGBM was approved by the institutional review boards at each of the participating hospitals [NCT02455557]. All participants signed an informed consent prior to participation and study related tests. Patients were enrolled and treated at the following institutions: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (which also served as the central trial site), Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Of 63 patients enrolled, 60 (95.2%) remained progression-free 6 months after diagnosis to successfully reach the study primary endpoint. Additional endpoints of median Progression Free Survival (mPFS) of 11.4 months and median Overall Survival (mOS) of 25.9 months, measured from first dose of SurVaxM. SurVaxM was shown to stimulate survivin-specific cytotoxic T-cells and produce anti-tumor antibody responses which correlated with survival. Patients with the strongest antibody responses had a mOS of 43.1 mos. SurVaxM appeared to be safe and well-tolerated and may represent a promising new therapy emerging for nGBM.

"These promising results seen in the Phase IIa study compare favorably to the historical contemporary outcomes seen in glioblastoma. Additionally, we are excited about the benefit that was seen in both in the methylated [temozolomide-sensitive] and unmethylated [temozolomide-resistant] patients. There has also been significant interest in the randomized Phase IIb ongoing study." -Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, MBA; Fernandez Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, Chief of Medical Oncology, Deputy Director and Chief Scientific Officer at Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

A follow-up Randomized, Blinded Placebo-Controlled Phase IIb Clinical trial of SurVaxM for nGBM (SURVIVE) [NCT05163080] is now recruiting at 10 cancer centers across the USA (enrolling at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Miami Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Overlook Medical Center, Norton Cancer Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Texas Oncology, NYU Langone and UCSF Medical Center). See clinical trials.gov for enrollment details and locations.

"We are finally starting to see immunotherapy having an impact upon difficult to manage diseases like glioblastoma and are excited to be able to contribute in a meaningful way to cancer care to provide hope for glioblastoma patients" -Michael Ciesielski, PhD; Chief Executive Officer, MimiVax

"Phase IIa Study of SurVaxM Plus Adjuvant Temozolomide for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma." J Clin Oncol; December 15, 2022; Manuscript is available online for free open-access at: https://ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.00996

Trials for SurVaxM were graciously supported by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

About MimiVax LLC:

MimiVax LLC is a New York based private, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for cancer treatment. The Company was formed to develop and commercialize its lead candidate SurVaxM. For more information on MimiVax, visit www.mimivax.com.

About SurVaxM:

SurVaxM is a first-in-class, patented peptide mimic immunogen that targets survivin, a cell-survival protein present in 95% of glioblastomas and in many other cancers. SurVaxM stimulates a patients' own immune response to control tumor growth and prevent recurrence. Because survivin is present in most cancers, SurVaxM could have applicability in other cancers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimivax-announces-positive-final-data-from-the-phase-iia-study-of-survaxm-for-newly-diagnosed-glioblastoma-published-today-in-the-journal-of-clinical-oncology-301704738.html

SOURCE MimiVax, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Comparing With Pfizer's Vaccine, Icosavax RSV Candidate 'Could Establish Differentiation,' Analyst Says

    Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), demonstrating a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121. William Blair analyst thinks the best comparison for IVX-121 is Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) RSVpreF vaccine. The estimated percentage of retained titers for RSV-A from 28 days to 180 days post-immunization

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test Thursday that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped.

  • Third Harmonic Bio Stock Plummets After Trial Discontinuation On Safety Concerns

    Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD) will discontinue the ongoing Phase 1b study of THB001 in chronic inducible urticaria, after observing asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the first dose cohort of 200mg BID. Chronic inducible urticaria is a common inflammatory skin condition characterized by the recurrence of itchy wheals and/or angioedema. The company is initiating nonclinical studies to elucidate the mechanism for the observed transaminitis, which was not predicted

  • Free at-home COVID test kits available for order again through USPS. Here's how to get yours

    Each household can place one order for four free COVID-19 test kits through the U.S. Postal Service. The orders will begin to ship out next week.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Heavy metals found in dark chocolate like Hershey's, Trader Joe's

    Consumer Reports says potentially harmful levels of cadmium and lead were detected in some chocolate brands.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2022 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.81 EPS, expectations were $-0.16. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. Throughout today’s recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be […]

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Moderna Stock Soared on Good News About Cancer Vaccine. Why One Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits now rates the biotech company at Neutral, down from Buy.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • FDA Extends Review Period For AstraZeneca-Merck Partnered Cancer Drug, Lynparza

    The FDA will extend the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) supplemental marketing application for Lynparza (olaparib) by three months. The application seeks approval for Lynparza in combination with abiraterone & prednisone or prednisolone for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Related: AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza Treatment Shows Long-Term Survival In Ovarian Cancer. The supplemental application is

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Its Impressive Cancer Vaccine Results?

    Moderna could have a winner with its personalized cancer vaccine. But the company also faces big questions.

  • Small Biotech Kymera Just Snagged Sanofi's Interest — Here's Why

    Kymera unveiled promising results for its skin-disease treatment on Wednesday, snagging interest from Sanofi and sending KYMR stock flying.

  • Icosavax Highlights Six Months Durability Data For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). These new data demonstrate a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121. IVX-121 continued to be generally well-tolerated, with no safety concerns observed in this six-month follow-up and no vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs). In these day 180 immunoge

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • West Africa-Based Studies Show JNJ, Merck's Ebola Vaccines Provide Lasting Antibodies

    Ebola vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) produced virus-fighting antibodies and appeared to be safe in children and adults, two studies conducted in West Africa show. Both companies’ vaccines produced antibodies 14 days after the first of two shots and were detectable at varying levels in both children and adults for one year. The results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The vaccines target the Zaire strain of the virus, not t

  • If You Think The Pandemic Is Over, You May Be Part Of The Problem

    The reality is that COVID is here to stay. We need to come to terms with the unknowns and potential curveballs ahead.View Entire Post ›

  • What to know about an aortic aneurysm, Grant Wahl's cause of death

    The renowned soccer journalist died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.