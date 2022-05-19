U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0121 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2463
    +0.0121 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7210
    -0.5760 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,170.99
    +982.70 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.81
    +17.58 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Mimo Monitors' Revolutionary Mimo Myst Link, a 10.1" Touchscreen Display Designed to Elevate and Empower Conference Rooms, Has Filed for Patent

·3 min read

The Mimo Myst Link, the first small- format AV-over-IP display with HDMI Capture, optimizes flexibility in the conference room with one simple, seamless Ethernet connection

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the global experts in small touchscreen displays and tablets, are pleased to share that their groundbreaking Mimo Myst Link, the first AV-over-IP display with HDMI capture that features easy-to-use Ethernet connectivity (CAT5e), has filed for patent for multiple claims, including its internal architecture and support for two simultaneous video streams over an AV-over-IP connection.

The Mimo Myst Link, the groundbreaking AV-over-IP controller from Mimo Monitors has filed for patent for multiple claims, including its internal architecture and support for two simultaneous video streams over an AV-over-IP connection.
The Mimo Myst Link, the groundbreaking AV-over-IP controller from Mimo Monitors has filed for patent for multiple claims, including its internal architecture and support for two simultaneous video streams over an AV-over-IP connection.

The Mimo Myst Link, a groundbreaking and sophisticated 10.1" display, is designed to eliminate the hassle of extraneous cords or complicated installation in the conference room by connecting over one Ethernet cable. This allows for long distance installations, up to 100 meters from the PC, without the need for complex installation or costly extenders. Due to the simplicity of connection, ubiquitous cabling, and power not being required at the conference room table, the Mimo Myst Link cuts down dramatically on long and short- term costs while offering maximum flexibility, allowing for ease in moveable room furniture configurations and in working with folks both in the room and remotely. The Mimo Myst Link was also created with visual appeal in mind, designed with a sleek, elegant design to elevate the conference room space.

"Challenges with flexibility and hassle-intensive installation in the conference room are two common and major pain points that we hear regularly from customers and industry folks. Getting a touch controller to work as needed and be placed optimally in the conference room can often be a cost and labor-intensive struggle depending on factors such as the size of the room and how far away the power source is from the table," said Mimo Monitors President, David Anderson. "We sought out to solve these issues by creating proprietary hardware that would require only a simple Ethernet connection but was also powerful enough to run simultaneous video streams. We wanted the Myst Link to provide an optimal solution to several common problems folks face."

The Myst Link is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet and has a high bright, high contrast LCD panel and is available with a wall mount or swivel table mount. It also includes a two year limited hardware warranty.

To learn more about the Mimo Myst Link visit:  https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-myst-link-av-over-ip-display

About Mimo Monitors:
Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

Small Touchscreens. Flexible Innovation. Human Connection. (PRNewsfoto/Mimo Monitors) (PRNewsfoto/Mimo Monitors)
Small Touchscreens. Flexible Innovation. Human Connection. (PRNewsfoto/Mimo Monitors) (PRNewsfoto/Mimo Monitors)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimo-monitors-revolutionary-mimo-myst-link-a-10-1-touchscreen-display-designed-to-elevate-and-empower-conference-rooms-has-filed-for-patent-301551671.html

SOURCE Mimo Monitors

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August

    "The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla," the billionaire said in a tweet. The use of AI in self-driven cars has stirred up debate around safety issues, but Musk has often contended that such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans. Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive without human intervention or oversight, but its full self-driving (FSD) system currently requires human monitoring and is not intended to work without a driver behind the wheel.

  • Apple takes shots at Meta, Google in new privacy ad

    Apple is taking on the whole internet in its new privacy ad for the iPhone.

  • BlackBerry and Magna Collaborate on Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance System Solutions for Global Automakers

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

  • Is Microsoft a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

    The tech giant smashed Wall Street expectations, and although it beat them across the board, its Azure cloud division was the big winner.

  • How to cancel your Spotify premium subscription on all devices

    It takes just a few clicks to stop the monthly payment

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • AppLovin Corp. (APP) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • New Apple ad targets data brokers

    Apple is doubling down on raising consumer awareness of privacy risks in a new ad campaign, unveiled today, which puts the spotlight on how the data broker industry trades in mobile users' personal data -- from selling browsing history and shopping habits, to location data, contacts and plenty more besides. The campaign also highlights a number of features Apple has developed to counter this background trade in web users' information by giving iOS users' tools they can use to counter tracking -- such as Mail Privacy Protection, which helps users combat email trackers; and App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which lets them request that third party apps do not track their mobile activity.

  • WhatsApp to launch cloud-based tools, premium features for businesses

    (Reuters) -WhatsApp is introducing free cloud-based API services in a push to get more businesses using the app, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's messaging event on Thursday. The messaging service, which has increasingly courted business users, is one of several platforms where Facebook-owner Meta has launched more shopping and business-focused features. Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta's "Conversations" event, said the offering would mean "any business or developer can easily access our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to customize their experience and speed up their response time to customers by using our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta."

  • Your Cell Phone Bill Just Got Hit By Inflation — Here’s How Much Verizon and AT&T Are Raising Rates

    For the first time in two years, Verizon customers will see an increase in their monthly wireless phone bills. Verizon started notifying customers and larger corporate clients of the coming rate hike...

  • Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most popular businesses globally and has no shortage of bulls advocating for it or bears deriding Apple stock. With that in mind, let's consider the bull and bear case for Apple stock. Apple has demonstrated that it can create innovative products and services.

  • The best kitchen gadgets you can buy

    Here's a list of the best kitchen gadgets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Verizon and NYC MediaLab Announce Winners of the $1M Museum Initiative

    NEW YORK, N.Y., May 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Today, Verizon and NYC MediaLab announced the winners of the $1M Museum Initiative—a nationwide open call for museums and cultural institutions to develop...

  • Analyst Report: Nokia Corp

    Finland-based Nokia Corp. acquired a majority stake in Alcatel-Lucent in January 2016. Having completed the sale of its mobile device business to Microsoft in April 2014, Nokia is now primarily a network communications equipment provider. The company has realigned its operating model to four main divisions: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies.

  • HP’s premium laptop revamp: more OLED displays, 12th-gen Intel CPUs

    This spring, HP is basically updating its entirely premium laptop portfolio with a range of new Spectre and Envy notebooks in a wide range of sizes and designs.

  • Microsoft’s records of Mariupol attacks will be used at future ‘Nuremberg trials’

    Records of Ukrainian hospital bombings automatically recorded by Microsoft will be used at future 'Nuremberg trials' of Russian war criminals, the company's president has said.

  • Robinhood to Launch Web3 Wallet to Rival MetaMask and Coinbase

    Millennial trading platform Robinhood is venturing deeper into the crypto space with the development of its own digital asset and decentralized finance wallet.

  • Amazon refreshes its Fire 7 tablets with faster CPUs, longer battery life and USB-C

    The new Fire 7 will set you back at least $60.