U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,689.50
    -17.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,405.00
    -55.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,056.50
    -96.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.70
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.40
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    -0.0011 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9200
    +0.1050 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.84
    -265.15 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.81
    -7.87 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,983.10
    -274.28 (-1.01%)
     

Minco Silver Purchases Stake in Sichuan Hexie Shuangma Cement Company

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transfer agreement to acquire a stake in Sichuan Hexie Shuangma Co., Ltd. ("Hexie"), one of the largest cement manufacturing companies in China and the owner of several limestone mines.

Under the transfer agreement, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Minco Mining (China) Co., Ltd. ("Minco China"), will acquire an interest in the Tianjin Saikehuan Enterprise Management Center Limited Partnership (the "Saikehuan LP") from Tianjin Huaxin Anneng Management Consulting Partnership LP ("Huaxin") for RMB 119,762,699 (CAD$23.04 million) in cash. Hexie currently has 763,360,918 outstanding shares, and an estimate total market capitalization of RMB 15.8 billion. The Saikehuan LPs primary asset is an approximately 25% stake in Hexie (a total of 190,977,024 shares). The Company's stake in the Saikehuan LP gives it an indirect interest in approximately 7,480,937 shares of Hexie (the "Hexie Shares"), or 0.98% of Hexie's total outstanding shares. The preliminary agreement was negotiated between the Company and Huaxin on an arms-length basis.

The purchase price was funded exclusively from Minco Silver's surplus working capital, and represents an opportunity to earn a greater return than through traditional banking investments. The Company did not anticipate requiring this capital for other purposes in the foreseeable future.

In conjunction with the proposed acquisition, Minco China has also entered into a restructuring and distribution agreement with Saikehuan LP and its general partner pursuant to which the parties will use their best efforts to restructure the Saikehuan LP to initiate Minco China as a direct holder of the Hexie Shares with the right to trade those shares directly on behalf of the Saikehuan LP. Under the terms of this restructuring agreement, the Company will be entitled to recoup its entire purchase price from the proceeds of any sale of Hexie shares. Once the purchase price has been recouped in full, all remaining proceeds will be divided as to 20% to the general partner, with the remaining 80% distributed to Minco China.

The above transaction has been approved by Minco Silver's board and Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Minco Silver Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c0205.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

    Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases. In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Earnings Mixed; Elon Musk Teases Buyback, Hints At Demand Woes

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but hinted at demand woes.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Why Carnival Stock Was all wet on Wednesday

    Shares of cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) hit rough seas on Wednesday. Investors traded out of both of the company's U.S.-listed shares on the day following news that an upcoming debt issue is going to be larger than previously expected. Well after market hours on Tuesday, Carnival announced that it has upsized its latest issue of debt securities.

  • Tesla Earnings Are Mixed, But Musk Predicts 'Epic Q4,' Stock Buyback

    Tesla earnings topped Q3 estimates, but revenue missed. TSLA stock, near a 52-week low, slipped after hours, though CEO Elon Musk broke some news.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.