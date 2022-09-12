U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Mind Genomics Advisors Inc. Appoints Tim Feldman CEO

Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc.
·3 min read
Image
Image

Healthcare executive to steer Mind Genomics Advisors through next phase of growth.

Mr. Tim Feldman Chief Executive Officer Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc.

Mr. Tim Feldman Chief Executive Officer Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc.
Mr. Tim Feldman Chief Executive Officer Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc., announces that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Tim Feldman as Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 1, 2022. The appointment coincides with the company's plans to expand its healthcare offerings that improve patient compliance and medical outcomes by applying behavioral science at scale. Feldman, a growth-oriented technology and services executive, brings deep subject matter expertise and more than two decades of leadership in healthcare organizations to the role. Known for strengthening the capabilities of early-stage companies, both as an operating executive and strategy consultant, Tim's ability to build and execute go-to-market strategies, drive top-line revenues, and expand operating margins, along with a track record of new product development and innovation, will allow Mind Genomics to further accelerate its growth strategy.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Mind Genomics team at this critical time," Feldman said. "As the healthcare industry transitions from fee-for-service to value-based care, preventative medicine has never been more important.  The proven behavioral science behind Mind Genomics products allows healthcare providers and payers to improve patient compliance with recommended therapies and increase medication adherence between 5% and 40% vs. control groups. At scale, these results have the potential to save millions of lives and billions of dollars annually."

Earlier in his career, Tim was a co-founder of The Partnership for Organ Donation, a not-for-profit dedicated to increasing the supply of human organs available for transplantation. He worked in Corporate Strategic Planning roles with PepsiCo and Viacom, and founded a healthcare strategy firm, MMI Consulting, that worked with the pharmaceutical industry and supported go-to-market strategy engagements for PE portfolio companies. Tim also served as Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Physician Services with Rochester Regional Health System and, most recently, was Vice President & General Manager of Wolters Kluwer's market-leading healthcare compliance business unit.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Kenneth J. Rotondo, MGA Founder and President, said: "We're proud of what MGA has accomplished to date (JAMA Publication, featured presenter at HIMSS Conference and IBM THINK). We see a remarkable opportunity to apply our unique offering of Patient Behavioral Change at scale. Tim's proven success growing first-of-their-kind healthcare companies is the experience we know will help lead MGA to our next level of growth."

Tim earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA in Psychology from Ohio Wesleyan University. He also holds a certification from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Healthcare IT Strategy. Tim is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), where he serves on the Membership Committee of the MA Chapter.

About Mind Genomics Advisors,

Mind Genomics Advisors Inc. (MGA), headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY, is a Behavioral Marketing organization that specializes in identifying subconscious biases and messaging concepts that influence desired behaviors in healthcare. MGA provides healthcare partners with an easily integrated tool, the ViewPoint Identifier (VPI), to equip medical staff with the precise messages a patient needs to hear for the highest likelihood of compliance. The Mind Genomics Science has been recognized as an invaluable tool to improve patient outcomes while minimizing financial burdens on the healthcare systems.

For more information about Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc., please visit our website www.mindgenomics.com or email Elizabeth Burke, Director of Operations and Administrative Services, at media@mindgenomics.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Mr. Tim Feldman Chief Executive Officer Mind Genomics Advisors, Inc.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


