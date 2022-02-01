U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.64
    +0.09 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,134.20
    +2.34 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,258.79
    +18.91 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.00
    +15.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.84
    -0.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1252
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8110
    +0.0290 (+1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    +0.0071 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7000
    -0.4240 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,947.79
    +537.21 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.86
    +10.86 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

MIND Research Institute Announces New Chief Financial Officer Geri Cohen

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit social impact organization MIND Research Institute has announced the addition of Geri Cohen as Chief Financial Officer. Cohen will oversee the organization's finance, accounting, human resources and legal activities. She will lead all financial operations as MIND expands its award-winning programs.

MIND Research Institute announces new Chief Financial Officer Geri Cohen.

"I am pleased to welcome Geri to our team where her array of experience and talents will no doubt make an immediate impact upon our colleagues and partners," said Brett Woudenberg, Chief Executive Officer of MIND Research Institute. "Her impressive financial and systems acumen coupled with her diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility (DEIA) and human resources experience will help to grow our organization in tremendous ways."

Cohen comes to MIND from NWEA, a research-based, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide. She served as Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Corporate Services, enabling a course of financial growth while improving the organization's financial stability. Cohen's scope of responsibility included accounting and financial analysis, budgeting, treasury, facilities management, procurement, legal, cyber-security and IT services.

"I am thrilled to be joining MIND at this pivotal stage of its evolution," said Cohen. "Understanding math has always been essential to a student's cognitive development, and MIND's approach to this learning is truly unique with enormous potential for growth. I look forward to working with the committed and exceptionally talented team at MIND to build on the organization's momentum and positively impact more students."

Throughout her career, Cohen has progressed through two turbulent decades in the financial services industry, helping major banks navigate through rapid deregulation, massive shifts in the economic environment, and emerging technologies with innovative and profitable services. She started in the advanced technology group with First Chicago and ultimately served as Vice President and Manager of Card Products at U.S. Bank and Vice President and Manager of Consumer Loan Products at Wells Fargo. From there, Cohen launched a new career in Portland's nascent software industry, serving as Director of Solutions Engineering at Unicru (now Kronos), delivering psychometrically validated workforce assessments and analytics.

Cohen received both her MBA in finance and Bachelor's in psychology from the University of Chicago.

About MIND Research Institute
MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

(PRNewsfoto/MIND Research Institute)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-research-institute-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-geri-cohen-301472908.html

SOURCE MIND Research Institute

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy InMode Stock?

    On that note, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) develops minimally invasive medical-aesthetics devices that can provide similar effects to laser skin treatments and even plastic surgery. Its aesthetics hardware might be able to steal market share from multiple competing techniques, as it's far easier for customers to commit to a less-invasive beauty treatment performed under local anesthesia than it is to commit to undergoing highly invasive plastic surgery. Plus, the stock's valuation is currently quite reasonable, which might leave investors wondering what the catch is.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.