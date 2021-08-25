U.S. markets closed

MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, September 9th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What:

MIND Technology Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND
Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:

http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through September 16, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13722415#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


MIND@dennardlascar.com


713-529-6600

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-announces-fiscal-2022-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301363045.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.

