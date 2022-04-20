U.S. markets closed

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

Cision

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2022.

Total revenues from continuing operations for fiscal 2022 were $23.1 million compared to $21.2 million in fiscal 2021. Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $3.8 million compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

On an annual basis, the Company reported a net loss of $18.0 million attributable to common stockholders in fiscal 2022, or $(1.20) per share, compared to a net loss of $22.6 million attributable to common stockholders in fiscal 2021, or $(1.30) per share. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of approximately $5.1 million compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and a loss of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $(0.43) per share compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022 net loss per share of $(0.20) and a net loss of $(0.29) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a loss of $10.6 million compared to a loss of $7.3 million in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of approximately $4.5 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and a loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Backlog of Marine Technology Products as of January 31, 2022, was approximately $13.1 million compared to $10.0 million at October 31, 2021 and $14.2 million at January 31, 2021.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite the challenges we have continued to face, including global supply chain disruptions, order delays and delivery challenges, we accomplished a great deal in fiscal 2022 and continue to see increased levels of customer interest. While our fourth quarter revenues were disappointing due to the mentioned supply chain bottlenecks and delivery delays, we saw sales grow 9% year-over-year.

"Inquiry and bidding activity remain robust. As we announced last week, we have recently received significant new orders and have other pending orders that we are highly confident in receiving. Coupled with our backlog of approximately $13.1 million as of January 31, we believe our current book of business is in excess of $23 million. This is significantly higher than we have seen historically and of course does not include numerous other prospects that we are actively pursuing. Based on these factors, we expect revenues from continuing operations in fiscal 2023 to exceed those of fiscal 2022 and we think that improvement will be seen beginning in the first quarter.

"Our balance sheet remains strong with zero debt, and our cost structure is flexible. We have taken steps recently to streamline our organization and thereby reduce our overhead structure, including eliminating two of the three highest paid positions in the Company.

"Our long-term outlook remains positive as we progress with our strategic initiatives to expand our product offerings to meet the increasing needs of the maritime market, which will underpin our future growth," continued Capps. "However, we are very much focused on near-term opportunities. The disruptions in the global supply chain obviously introduce risk and uncertainty. As always, we will proactively work to mitigate these risks as much as possible, but we do believe these issues are temporary and will be resolved in time.

"As we move into fiscal 2023, we continue to believe the positive trend for order flow will continue. Additionally, we believe the underlying market fundamentals are positive and those have contributed to the increase in order activity. The current geopolitical situation has highlighted the need for maritime security and other defense applications. Some of our recent order and bid activity is, we believe, a direct result of the European security situation. The pricing environment in the energy market is positive for our customers in that space. The trend towards renewable energy, such as wind farms, is a positive development for our marine survey customers. We plan to continue executing on our long-term strategic initiatives and position the Company to become a leading provider of innovative marine technology and products," concluded Capps.

NOTE: As has been previously disclosed, the Company is exiting the land leasing business. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as a discontinued operation, and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss the Company's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results. To access the call, please dial (412) 902-0030 and ask for the MIND Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Investors may also listen to the conference live on the MIND Technology website, http://mind-technology.com, by logging onto the site and clicking "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through April 28, 2022 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13728499#. A webcast archive will also be available at http://mind-technology.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations by email at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas and the extent of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, President & CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


281-353-4475




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


MIND@dennardlascar.com

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




January 31,




2022



2021


ASSETS


Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

5,114



$

4,611


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $484 and $948 at January
31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



8,126




4,747


Inventories, net



14,006




11,453


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,840




1,659


Assets held for sale



159




4,321


Total current assets



29,245




26,791


Property and equipment, net



4,272




4,751


Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,835




1,471


Intangible assets, net



6,018




6,750


Other assets



650





Total assets


$

42,020



$

39,763


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

2,046



$

1,704


Deferred revenue



232




208


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,762




2,912


Income taxes payable



837




562


Operating lease liabilities - current



869




1,008


Liabilities held for sale



953




1,442


Total current liabilities



10,699




7,836


Operating lease liabilities - non-current



966




463


Notes payable






850


Deferred tax liability



92




198


Total liabilities



11,757




9,347


Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 and 1,038 shares
issued and outstanding at January 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively



37,779




23,104


Common stock $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 15,705 and 15,681 shares
issued at January 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



157




157


Additional paid-in capital



128,926




128,241


Treasury stock, at cost (1,931 and 1,929 shares at January 31, 2022 and 2021,
respectively)



(16,862)




(16,860)


Accumulated deficit



(117,856)




(99,870)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,881)




(4,356)


Total stockholders' equity



30,263




30,416


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

42,020



$

39,763


MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended January 31,



For the Twelve Months
Ended January 31,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenues:

















Sale of marine technology products


$

3,759



$

6,401



$

23,107



$

21,215


Total revenues



3,759




6,401




23,107




21,215


Cost of sales:

















Sale of marine technology products



3,674




3,867




17,085




13,906


Total cost of sales



3,674




3,867




17,085




13,906


Gross profit



85




2,534




6,022




7,309


Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative



3,663




3,733




14,761




12,648


Research and development



1,029




926




3,596




3,003


Provision for doubtful accounts






659







659


Impairment of intangible assets












2,531


Depreciation and amortization



492




704




2,209




2,796


Total operating expenses



5,184




6,022




20,566




21,637


Operating loss



(5,099)




(3,488)




(14,544)




(14,328)


Other income:

















Other income, net



(111)




794




926




862


Total other income



(111)




794




926




862


Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(5,210)




(2,694)




(13,618)




(13,466)


Benefit (provision) for income taxes



150




(615)




39




(536)


Loss from continuing operations



(5,060)




(3,309)




(13,579)




(14,002)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(803)




(161)




(1,506)




(6,304)


Net loss


$

(5,863)



$

(3,470)



$

(15,085)



$

(20,306)


Preferred stock dividends



(947)




(577)




(2,901)




(2,254)


Net loss attributable to common stockholders


$

(6,810)



$

(4,047)



$

(17,986)



$

(22,560)


Net loss per common share - Basic

















Continuing operations


$

(0.43)



$

(0.29)



$

(1.20)



$

(1.30)


Discontinued operations


$

(0.06)



$

(0.01)



$

(0.11)



$

(0.50)


Net loss


$

(0.49)



$

(0.30)



$

(1.31)



$

(1.80)


Net loss per common share - Diluted

















Continuing operations


$

(0.43)



$

(0.29)



$

(1.20)



$

(1.30)


Discontinued operations


$

(0.06)



$

(0.01)



