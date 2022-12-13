MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Cision

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $4.9 million, compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $3.3 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Third quarter of fiscal 2023 net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $0.31 per share compared to a net loss of $0.20 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was a loss of $2.7 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Backlog of Marine Technology Products as of October 31, 2022, was approximately $19.9 million compared to $19.3 million at July 31, 2022 and $10.0 million at October 31, 2021.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As expected, our third quarter results were down sequentially. The decline from our second quarter revenues was greater than initially anticipated due to the timing of certain larger orders which we have now delivered in the fourth quarter. We strongly believe that this sets the stage for a better than expected fourth quarter, during which we anticipate returning to profitability. Given our current backlog and delivery schedules, we expect to generate revenue of $12.0 million to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter, which we believe will enable us to report positive earnings from continuing operations in that period.

"We see this general positive trend continuing into our next fiscal year. While no doubt there will be quarterly variations, our remaining backlog and ongoing order activity indicates to us a much-improved fiscal 2024," concluded Capps.

NOTE: As has been previously disclosed, the Company is exiting the land leasing business. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as a discontinued operation, and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas and the extent of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

-Tables to Follow-

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





October 31, 2022



January 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 812



$ 5,114

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $504 and

$484 at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively



3,896





8,126

Inventories, net



16,837





14,006

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,610





1,840

Assets held for sale



—





159

Total current assets



23,155





29,245

Property and equipment, net



4,103





4,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,807





1,835

Intangible assets, net



5,193





6,018

Other assets



—





650

Total assets

$ 34,258



$ 42,020

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 4,191



$ 2,046

Deferred revenue



135





232

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,719





5,762

Income taxes payable



1,059





837

Operating lease liabilities - current



229





869

Liabilities held for sale



—





953

Total current liabilities



10,333





10,699

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



1,578





966

Deferred tax liability



92





92

Total liabilities



12,003





11,757

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 shares issued and outstanding at each of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022



37,779





37,779

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 15,721 and 15,705 shares issued at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively



157





157

Additional paid-in capital



129,450





128,926

Treasury stock, at cost (1,933 and 1,931 shares at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively)



(16,863)





(16,862)

Accumulated deficit



(128,301)





(117,856)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



33





(1,881)

Total stockholders' equity



22,255





30,263

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 34,258



$ 42,020

