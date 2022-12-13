U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.65
    +29.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.64
    +103.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,256.81
    +113.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    +2.03 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +30.00 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0095 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2366
    +0.0100 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5860
    -2.0290 (-1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,763.66
    +582.02 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.35
    +13.30 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

·6 min read
Cision

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Revenues from Marine Technology Products sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $4.9 million, compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $3.3 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Third quarter of fiscal 2023 net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $0.31 per share compared to a net loss of $0.20 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was a loss of $2.7 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP measure, is defined and reconciled to reported net loss from continuing operations and cash provided by operating activities in the accompanying financial tables. These are the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Backlog of Marine Technology Products as of October 31, 2022, was approximately $19.9 million compared to $19.3 million at July 31, 2022 and $10.0 million at October 31, 2021.

Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As expected, our third quarter results were down sequentially. The decline from our second quarter revenues was greater than initially anticipated due to the timing of certain larger orders which we have now delivered in the fourth quarter. We strongly believe that this sets the stage for a better than expected fourth quarter, during which we anticipate returning to profitability. Given our current backlog and delivery schedules, we expect to generate revenue of $12.0 million to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter, which we believe will enable us to report positive earnings from continuing operations in that period.

"We see this general positive trend continuing into our next fiscal year. While no doubt there will be quarterly variations, our remaining backlog and ongoing order activity indicates to us a much-improved fiscal 2024," concluded Capps.

NOTE: As has been previously disclosed, the Company is exiting the land leasing business. Accordingly, the Equipment Leasing segment has been treated as a discontinued operation, and the associated results are excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations for all periods presented. Assets and liabilities associated with the Equipment Leasing segment have been reclassified as "held for sale" in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheet.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss the Company's fiscal 2023 third quarter results. To access the call, please dial (412) 902-0030 and ask for the MIND Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Investors may also listen to the conference live on the MIND Technology website, http://mind-technology.com, by logging onto the site and clicking "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through December 21, 2022 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13734565#. A webcast archive will also be available at http://mind-technology.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations by email at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

ABOUT MIND TECHNOLOGY

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on our forecasts of our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, reductions in our customers' capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, volatility in commodity prices for oil and natural gas and the extent of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, unless required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements and information in this press release contain non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Company management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Company management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and to understand the Company's performance. In addition, the Company may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its forecasting, budgeting, and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of Backlog, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not included in this press release due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

-Tables to Follow-

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




October 31, 2022



January 31, 2022


ASSETS


Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

812



$

5,114


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $504 and
$484 at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively



3,896




8,126


Inventories, net



16,837




14,006


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,610




1,840


Assets held for sale






159


Total current assets



23,155




29,245


Property and equipment, net



4,103




4,272


Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,807




1,835


Intangible assets, net



5,193




6,018


Other assets






650


Total assets


$

34,258



$

42,020


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

4,191



$

2,046


Deferred revenue



135




232


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,719




5,762


Income taxes payable



1,059




837


Operating lease liabilities - current



229




869


Liabilities held for sale






953


Total current liabilities



10,333




10,699


Operating lease liabilities - non-current



1,578




966


Deferred tax liability



92




92


Total liabilities



12,003




11,757


Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 1,683 shares issued and outstanding at each of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022



37,779




37,779


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 15,721 and 15,705 shares issued at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively



157




157


Additional paid-in capital



129,450




128,926


Treasury stock, at cost (1,933 and 1,931 shares at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively)



(16,863)




(16,862)


Accumulated deficit



(128,301)




(117,856)


Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



33




(1,881)


Total stockholders' equity



22,255




30,263


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

34,258



$

42,020


MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended October 31,



For the Nine Months
Ended October 31,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenues:

















Sale of marine technology products


$

4,884



$

8,347



$

22,684



$

19,348


Total revenues



4,884




8,347




22,684




19,348


Cost of sales:

















Sale of marine technology products



3,382




5,177




14,355




13,411


Total cost of sales



3,382




5,177




14,355




13,411


Gross profit



1,502




3,170




8,329




5,937


Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative



3,556




3,903




11,617




11,098


Research and development



843




826




2,690




2,567


Depreciation and amortization



469




494




1,415




1,717


Total operating expenses



4,868




5,223




15,722




15,382


Operating loss



(3,366)




(2,053)




(7,393)




(9,445)


Other income (expense):

















Other, net



90




33




(104)




1,037


Total other income (expense)



90




33




(104)




1,037


Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(3,276)




(2,020)




(7,497)




(8,408)


Provision for income taxes



(37)




(59)




(379)




(111)


Net loss from continuing operations



(3,313)




(2,079)




(7,876)




(8,519)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(1,846)




(499)




(1,622)




(703)


Net loss


$

(5,159)



$

(2,578)



$

(9,498)



$

(9,222)


Preferred stock dividends - declared






(688)




(947)




(1,954)


Preferred stock dividends - undeclared



(947)







(1,894)





Net loss attributable to common stockholders


$

(6,106)



$

(3,266)



$

(12,339)



$

(11,176)


Net loss per common share - Basic

















Continuing operations


$

(0.31)



$

(0.20)



$

(0.78)



$

(0.76)


Discontinued operations


$

(0.13)



$

(0.04)



$

(0.12)



$

(0.05)


Net loss


$

(0.44)



$

(0.24)



$

(0.90)



$

(0.81)


Net loss per common share - Diluted

















Continuing operations


$

(0.31)

Recommended Stories

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

    The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%. Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

  • KeyBanc issues limited revenue warning for Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coinbase's stock after KeyBanc issued a revenue warning for the crypto exchange.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • Why Intel, Broadcom, and AMD Stocks Popped This Morning

    Believe it or not, semiconductor subsidies could be bad news for semiconductor stocks' profit margins.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • Stocks rally across the board following CPI inflation report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 7, 2022 GameStop Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.31 EPS, expectations were $-0.28. Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the GameStop Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the […]

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google stocks see huge gains on heels of inflation data

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses how tech stocks are performing following November CPI data.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    When the markets opened this morning, it appeared Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was headed for a bumper day. Rivian stock plunged yesterday after the EV maker called off a potential deal with German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz to make large commercial vans in Europe barely three months after signing a non-binding agreement. Jonas believes Rivian's move to pause its deal with Mercedes-Benz demonstrates capital discipline and could not only help Rivian conserve cash for existing projects but also help it avoid raising funds amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio