Mindaugas Trumpaitis Re-appointed as Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges

·4 min read

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) announced today that Mindaugas Trumpaitis has been re-appointed Managing Director. The appointment was effective July 11, 2022.

Mr. Trumpaitis joined Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) in 1998 and is a highly regarded, customer-centric leader with extensive knowledge of the Canadian market – he previously held the Managing Director role at RBH between 2013-2016. Mr. Trumpaitis has held progressively senior roles in PMI and led multiple PMI Markets including Finland, Baltic States, Ecuador, Mexico, and most recently Indonesia. He has deep expertise in managing teams and leading transformation across geographies.

Under Mr. Trumpaitis, RBH will continue to build on its position as a leader in the smoke-free product space and look to accelerate its ambition of eliminating cigarettes in Canada by focusing on bringing to market scientifically substantiated, smoke-free products such as heated tobacco, vaping, and other new innovations that, although addictive and not risk-free, offer adult smokers better and potentially less harmful alternatives. As well, RBH will continue advancing the need for a supportive regulatory framework to ensure consumers have awareness about, can access, and can afford alternatives to cigarettes.

Peter Luongo, RBH's former Managing Director, is moving to the regional headquarters of the Americas region as Vice President of Strategy and Program Delivery and will continue to support Canada on strategic long-term initiatives.

To find out more about RBH and the company's vision for a smoke-free future, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/what-we-believe

Quote: Mindaugas Trumpaitis, Managing Director, RBH

  • Canada has an incredible opportunity in front of it, and I am excited to be re-joining an exceptional team. An early priority for me will be taking the time to listen to and re-acquaint myself with our retailers, customers, and the full RBH team as we help move the country towards a smoke-free future.

  • We are at a pivotal moment to create lasting change for every adult smoker and every Canadian. To make Canada smoke-free, we need a progressive regulatory framework that differentiates between cigarettes and their alternatives and recognizes that, while addictive and not risk-free, smoke-free alternatives have the potential to be much less harmful than cigarettes and should be regulated and taxed accordingly.

  • Our primary focus will be on continuing to build RBH into a leader of smoke-free products by strategically expanding our portfolio and offering a range of alternatives – providing adult smokers with the right product that fits their need to keep them away from cigarettes. At the same time, we'll look to strengthen our retail partnerships in all channels. Together, and with a modernized regulatory framework, this will accelerate the end of cigarettes in this country.

  • We cannot eliminate cigarettes alone. We need governments, consumers, and Canadians at large to be part of the change.

  • A smoke-free future is within our grasp, and I know that, together, we can get there in the next decade and materially impact the lives of every Canadian.

Quote: Peter Luongo, Vice President, Strategy and Program Delivery, PMI

  • I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved as an organization – laying the groundwork to help Canada's adult smokers have access to and be able to choose better alternatives to cigarettes while also building an industry-leading sustainability program.

  • I look forward to continuing to help Canada – and the entire Americas region – to deliver our vision for a smoke-free future and lead the transformation of our industry.

  • Mindaugas is an incredible leader, and I have every confidence that he is ideally positioned to continue to drive RBH's ambition forward for the good of all Canadians.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2020 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information visit our website.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c4021.html

