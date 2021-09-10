U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.54
    +3.26 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,886.50
    +7.12 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,268.34
    +20.08 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.83
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.55
    +1.41 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    +0.0440 (+3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,473.58
    -1,716.46 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    -48.38 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

MindBeacon Signs New Service Agreement with Ontario Health

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a company specializing in the delivery of a comprehensive continuum of mental healthcare, using digital technologies, announces today that it has signed a new Service Agreement with Ontario Health (a Crown agency of the Government of Ontario). The new Service Agreement is in addition to our existing agreement and is effective from September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 providing funding to continue delivering Therapist Assisted internet Cognitive Behaviour Therapy ("Guided iCBT Programs") support to people experiencing depression, generalized or social anxiety, stress, trauma, or other mental health challenges. These services are available to eligible individuals in the province aged 16 years or older.

"We are proud to continue providing Ontarians with mental health support through this new Service Agreement with Ontario Health" said Dan Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of MindBeacon. "MindBeacon's Guided iCBT Program provides health equity benefits supporting Ontarians, including access for underserviced rural areas, service outside typical office hours and continued support for marginalized groups that otherwise wouldn't have access to services through benefits insurance."

Mr. Clark stated further "Every single day hundreds of people access resources from MindBeacon. Whether it's our Guided iCBT Program funded by Ontario Health, or our other supports such as Live Therapy, Messaging Therapy, Peer-to-Peer Support and self-care mental wellness content – our goal is to provide choice and meet people where they are in their journey to better mental health. Therapy looks different for each individual that interacts with us, and that's how we provide the best experience and outcomes."

ABOUT MINDBEACON HOLDINGS INC.

MindBeacon provides a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Peer-to-Peer Support, Direct Messaging Therapy, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through its secure and private platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon offers services that are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimated, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "forecast", "assumption" and other similar expressions or future or conditional terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and "should". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions with respect to the NCIB, the Company's repurchases thereunder, the timing of such repurchases and the ASPP. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks described in our current Management and Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form (each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com), and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the NCIB, that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to be different than anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein.

SOURCE MindBeacon Holdings Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c0755.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, are sliding lower on Friday. Apellis earned Food and Drug Administration approval for its first drug, Empaveli, this May so there's still a lot riding on pegcetacoplan, the next potential new drug emerging from the company's pipeline. Unfortunately, reductions recorded in the Derby trial weren't strong enough to be considered statistically significant.

  • T2 Biosystems' Stock Jumps As Its COVID-19 Molecular Test Can Detect Mu, Iota Variants

    T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) announced that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is capable of detecting the Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants, which were recently confirmed to be present in the U.S. Also Read: T2 Biosystems Q2 Earnings Edges Wall Street Estimates On Higher Test Panels Volumes, Expects Lower COVID-19 Test Sales In FY21. The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100%, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respirato

  • Biden Vaccination Plan Could Be a Boon for Covid Test Makers

    While the vaccine requirements will affect tens of millions of Americans, they likely won't have a near-term impact on vaccine makers.

  • Why Shares of Johnson & Johnson Are Down 2% Today

    What happened Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are down more than 2% as of 3:25 p.m. EDT Thursday as potential regulation for prescription drug prices becomes clearer. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster Vaccine?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was arguably a prolific vaccine maker before last month, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for those 16 and older to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it co-developed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). After all, Pfizer owns the Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine franchise, which brought in $2.52 billion in revenue during the first half of this year. Pfizer's tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, known as TicoVac, also secured FDA approval in the U.S. last month, which could multiply its revenue several times over to about $1 billion annually.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • We asked 6 doctors which face masks they wore each day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Here’s what they shared.

    The CDC recommends that even those who are fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public places now. “The key is that you have something on,” explains Dr. Karl Minges, who serves as the interim dean of the school of health sciences at the University of New Haven, and is the founding director of the university’s master of public health program. Below, doctors and nurses share the masks that they personally wear to protect themselves.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • This Promising Healthcare Stock Is Down 50% From Its Highs; Should You Buy the Dip?

    Novocure has been fantastic for investors, up over 1,600% in the past five years. But in the past six months, shareholders have been on a roller coaster.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • The One Sure Sign You May Have Already Had Delta

    There aren't too many "sure things" when it comes to COVID-19—the virus is unpredictable and its symptoms can be vague (and some people who are infected never show symptoms at all). But researchers say one symptom, in particular, is becoming increasingly common with the Delta variant—and it's probably not what you think. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 The Most Common Delta

  • FDA Sees Covid Shots For Kids 'In The Coming Months,' But Only BioNTech, Moderna Rise

    Vaccine stocks diverged Friday after the FDA said it expects to authorize Covid shots for children "in the coming months."

  • Moderna Stock Jumped Because It Just Unveiled a Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Could This Label Expansion Be a Blockbuster for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The EC's approval of Rinvoq for moderate to severe eczema is another step in the right direction for the company.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    What happened  Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7.8% on Thursday after the drugmaker announced several notable advances during its annual research and development update.  So what Moderna is developing a single-dose vaccine, known as mRNA-1073, that includes boosters against both COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

  • The Gross Reason Why You Shouldn't Sleep Naked, According to a Viral TikTok Doc

    Before you tuck in for the night, you may want to rethink your sleepwear style.

  • Biden's new vaccine rules have a familiar problem

    Biden's new vaccine rules have a familiar problem

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • People who got Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus shot feel left behind in push for boosters

    Janice Higgins isn't the type to ignore advice from health professionals, especially when it comes to protecting herself from the coronavirus. When officials recommended masks, she wore them. When the vaccines arrived, she got the first one available to her. But the Biden administration's plan for coronavirus booster shots is testing her faith in the process.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Higgins is one of 14 million

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.