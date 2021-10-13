U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.48
    +14.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,397.49
    +19.15 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.55
    +98.62 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.37
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +33.40 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.62 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0053 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0340 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4450
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,956.48
    +1,137.71 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.41
    +11.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Mindbody acquires ClassPass in all-stock deal and secures $500 million investment

Jordan Crook
·4 min read

ClassPass, the subscription-based fitness marketplace most recently valued at $1 billion, is today announcing that it has been acquired by Mindbody.

Mindbody is a bit like the OpenTable of the fitness world. Its booking software is used by studios, gyms, and other experience-based service providers — the company recently signed a global agreement with Blo blowdry bar, for example — for customers and organizations to book their appointments, classes, etc.

ClassPass helps fill classes, while Mindbody provides the software that helps fitness centers run their business.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Mindbody's CEO Josh McCarter said that it was an all-stock deal. Alongside the acquisition, Mindbody is also announcing that it has secured a $500 million investment for the merged entity led by Sixth Street.

ClassPass launched back in 2012 with a model not unlike Mindbody's current model. Founder and then-CEO Payal Kadakia envisioned a site that would let you book classes a la carte from a variety of studios and gyms. Turns out, people weren't as motivated as she expected.

ClassPass, finally a unicorn, raises $285 million in new funding

Through a series of iterations, ClassPass moved to a subscription model, allowing users to pay for a monthly subscription that would let them access a specific number classes across a spectrum of fitness genres.

Over time, high-usage customers were being subsidized by the lower-usage customers. Meanwhile, studios and gyms with their various classes and instructors were all being treated equally, regardless of whether a class was with a popular instructor or during peak hours.

This led ClassPass to introduce virtual currency and variable pricing. This allowed studios to price their classes based on a handful of factors, and ensured that customers were paying for exactly what they were using.

Once the company found that footing, it was off to the races in terms of growth. A huge international expansion commenced alongside a massive funding round led by Temasek. The biggest obstacle since then has been the pandemic, which hit gyms and fitness studios particularly hard.

But McCarter and ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman told TechCrunch that all their data points to immense pent up demand for in-person fitness classes and experiences.

By combining forces, the Mindbody/ClassPass entity has the opportunity for huge growth. ClassPass studios that are not using a booking software — Lanman says it's about one-third of the studios on ClassPass — will now have the chance to sign up with Mindbody.

Mindbody's consumer-facing business will have the chance to double-down on their experience by signing up for a ClassPass subscription and get access to those studios. And, of course, gyms and studios that use Mindbody for a la carte bookings could be upsold to ClassPass, as well.

Lanman and McCarter stressed that gyms and studios on the ClassPass network will not be required to use Mindbody, and vice versa.

"That's because we think it's critical that ClassPass maintains its advantage of having as much inventory available in a particular marketplace," said McCarter. "That means they need to work with businesses that are potentially on some of our competitors' software."

In other words, there will be no forced migration for any business from one software platform to the other, and the same goes on the consumer-facing sides of the business.

ClassPass will maintain its brand, and Lanman told TechCrunch that there are no redundancies or layoffs planned.

Lanman likened the deal to the Facebook/Instagram merger from way back when.

"Look at Instagram and Facebook," said Lanman. "Instagram was only a small company when Facebook bought it, and Facebook really turbocharged it using its superior scale and services breath."

The key, according to both Lanman and McCarter, is navigating their way through the end of the pandemic with as many studios, gyms, and service providers in tact.

"We're lucky in that most of our customers are vaccinated," said Lanman. But, certainly people don't want to work out face masks, and there's still massive mandates in some places. And so, the top complexity of risk to the business and execution is just how many of these small businesses can we keep keep in business. And how long can they hold on? But we're seeing really encouraging signs of resilience in the industry so far."

Recommended Stories

  • Accenture Snaps Up AI and Analytics Firm BRIDGEi2i

    Accenture (ACN) inked a deal to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm BRIDGEi2i. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps. Markedly, shares of the global professional services company have gained 42% over the past year. (See Accenture stock charts on TipRanks) Based in Bangalore, India, with offices in the U.S. and Australia, BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner of enterprises across industries and global markets for enabling AI-powered digital transformation. It sp

  • SoFi Stock Soared Monday. One Analyst Sees a 50% Gain Ahead.

    A Morgan Stanley analyst declared the fintech player to be “the fastest growth story in consumer finance.”

  • SoFi is the ‘fastest growth story in consumer finance,’ analyst says as stock pops

    A Morgan Stanley analyst says SoFi has a "leg up" on rivals even as competition heats up among neobanks looking to woo younger customers.

  • Rolling Stones drop 'Brown Sugar' due to 'conflicts' over slave lyrics

    There's no sugarcoating it: Rolling Stones hits are interpreted differently in 2021.

  • Piper Sandler Analyst Thinks This Cloud Software Stock Has More Upside Than Snowflake

    Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) will likely become a much bigger business than what people are expecting, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." A lot of the cloud software stocks have high valuations, but there is opportunity in controversy and Twilio is one of the controversial names, Bracelin said. Twilio is currently mispriced, he said, adding that he expects Twilio to become the next $10 billion cloud asset. "We think Twilio could actually become a $10 billion busi

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • Coinbase is losing investors over it’s expensive price — here’s why

    Autonomous Analyst Christian Bolu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Coinbase is faring amid the pandemic and what we can expect from the company in the near future.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Former Walgreens CFO Describes How Theranos Wooed Him

    Former Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executive Wade Miquelon had a lot of reasons to be excited about the blood-testing startup he met with in early 2010. Mr. Miquelon, the Walgreens chief financial officer from 2008 to 2014, traveled to Silicon Valley from Illinois that year for a meeting with Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes and her top deputy, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. There he heard a pitch similar to what other Theranos investors and business partners were told: the startup could run ar

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "Know what you own, and know why you own it." Building on that idea, Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) have the potential to impact the world in a big way, and both stocks look like smart additions to a diversified portfolio. Latch specializes in smart-lock technology.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.