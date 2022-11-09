U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

MindClick Moderates Webinar on ESG and Supply Chain Management Featuring Speakers from Atrium Health, B. Braun Medical, and Vizient

MindClick Group, Inc.
·3 min read
MindClick Group, Inc.
MindClick Group, Inc.

BEND, Ore., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JoAnna Abrams, the founder and CEO of MindClick, a leader in greening the global supply chain, is moderating a webinar hosted by Modern Healthcare featuring guest speakers from Atrium Health, B. Braun Medical and Vizient.

The webinar focuses on the commitments health systems are making to ESG-environmental and social responsibility, and initiatives and best practices to make real progress. Speakers discuss the power of data, and changes in operating practices in each of their organizations to improve overall transparency of the supply chain in support of resiliency and ESG leadership.

Topic: ESG and Supply Chain Risk Management and Resiliency
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
12:00 p.m. CST
Register for free here.

The healthcare industry is the 12th largest contributor to global GHG emissions, with over 70 percent due to the supply chain. “Reducing an organization’s carbon footprint is now a top priority for executives in the boardroom,” noted Abrams. “Webinar attendees will gain powerful knowledge and insights from three leaders in the industry sharing best practices from the perspective of health systems, GPOs, and suppliers.

Featured panelists:

  • Conrad Emmerich, SVP of Supply Chain, Lab, Imaging & chief procurement officer at Atrium Health.

  • Christian Hutter, associate director of Sustainability and Packaging at B. Braun Medical.

  • Cristina Indiveri, associate vice president of Strategic Programs at Vizient.

The webinar will provide insights on:

  • Recent efforts by suppliers and GPOs to support the environmental and social responsibility goals of health systems.

  • Methods to improve transparency among suppliers, GPOs and health systems of products and materials.

  • Decarbonization throughout every aspect of the product lifecycle – from materials and manufacturing to packaging, distribution, and circularity – while reducing risk and optimizing business performance. 

MindClick is a pioneer in the efforts to green the supply chain. As Modern Healthcare’s most trusted ESG advisor, MindClick is uniquely qualified to spearhead the advancement of a sustainable and resilient supply chain for the healthcare industry.

MindClick recently signed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ pledge to reduce the health care sector’s carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

To learn more about MindClick ESG solutions for healthcare, go to mindclickesg.com/modernhealthcare

For more information on Modern Healthcare webinars, visit ModernHealthcare.com/webinars or email webinars@modernhealthcare.com.

About MindClick 
MindClick, a product intelligence company, is the healthcare industry’s data and analytics solution for environmentally and socially responsible design and purchasing. Through cloud-based decision tools and impact reporting, MindClick empowers organizations to achieve their ESG goals – through net zero carbon emissions, healthy materials, waste reduction, circularity, and DEI for tens of thousands of products. The company is recognized as a Top 100 Honoree by the Environment + Energy Leader platform in 2021 and is Modern Healthcare’s Sole Advisory Partner at the ESG Imperatives Summit. For more information, visit mindclickesg.com.

Company Contact:
Whitney Warren
Marketing Manager
Tel (417) 758-9615
Email Contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email contact


