MINDCURE Announces The Addition of Daniel Herrera, A Pharmaceutical Industry Executive With Specific Experience in Medical Psychoactive Segment

·8 min read
Mr. Herrera, Who Will Join The Company As Its Vice President Of Growth And Strategic Partnerships, Has 15+ Years Of Global Life Sciences Experience And Will Help To Drive MINDCURE's Commercial Focus And Strategic Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") a leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic therapy, is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Herrera as Vice President, Growth and Strategic Partnerships. Mr. Herrera joins the company with extensive experience in the life sciences industry, where he has led teams and divisions at high-growth start-ups as well as large multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Mind Cure LOGO (CNW Group/Mind Cure Health Inc.)
Mind Cure LOGO (CNW Group/Mind Cure Health Inc.)

Most recently, he led Corporate Development at Medcolcanna, a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company that is situated in Colombia, as their Chief Corporate Development Officer, where he managed global partnerships within the highly regulated medical cannabis industry. During his tenure there, Mr. Herrera gained specific experience in the psychoactive medical cannabis segment as he helped lead the company's efforts to have the Colombian Government grant the company the authorization to manufacture psychoactive medical cannabis derivatives.

Prior to joining Medcolcanna, Mr. Herrera was with CannTrust Holdings Inc., where he was Director of Global Strategy and Business Development as well as leading the Global Partnerships and Investments group, where he advised on several M&A and sales transactions in Denmark, Germany, Australia and the US, including acquisition and licensing of technologies related to the cannabis and biopharmaceutical sectors. He has over 15 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry serving in various commercial and strategic roles at Eli Lilly and Company.

"MINDCURE's core mission to identify, develop and provide solutions to the healthcare community that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health is what really attracted me to this opportunity, " said Daniel Herrera, MINDCURE Vice President, Growth and Strategic Partnerships. "Having worked over many years with key stakeholders in hospitals, governments and with payers globally to establish new treatment paradigms and improved patient access to novel medicines, I understand the importance of trust and collaboration within partnerships and stakeholder relations in health care. As MINDCURE further establishes itself as a life sciences leader in this nascent space, I hope to help accelerate its growth with the experience gained from the highly regulated pharmaceutical and cannabis industries."

In this new position at MINDCURE, Daniel will focus on establishing strategic partnerships that help with the Company's sales efforts, leveraging MINDCURE's technology and research expertise with mental health partners across the psychedelics and health care value chain. He will also spearhead the company's mission to be a premier service provider for therapist deployment of psychedelic care and develop industry partnerships that drive platform engagement of iSTRYM.

"Daniel's track record of success makes him a great addition to our team as we drive penetration of our technology product and develop long term relationships targeting our research outcomes," said Kelsey Ramsden, MINDCURE President and CEO. "He has the life sciences industry credibility from his experience working with doctors, medical professionals, and governments around the world. He is also the right person to help us further build out MINDCURE's commercial team and help quicken the Company's continued growth via Joint Ventures, Partnerships and M&A transactions."

About Daniel Herrera:

Daniel Herrera is a pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in large and startup pharmaceutical organizations and a proven track record in translating business strategy into actionable goals for growth, and profitability in highly regulated industries. His experience ranges from sales and marketing management to medical affairs, product development and product licensing, to negotiations with public and private payers, GPOs, and pharmacy buyers, to operations and strategic business development, and strategic partnerships resulting in high-value M&A transactions.

Daniel is a graduate of McGill University, the University of Montreal and earned an MBA from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Mr. Herrera helping to drive MINDCURE's commercial focus and strategic partnerships; Mr. Herrera's experience in the pharmaceutical industry to help accelerate MINDCURE's growth; Mr. Herrera establishing meaningful partnerships for MINDCURE's strategic sales efforts; Mr. Herrera spearheading MINDCURE's mission to be the premier service provider for therapist deployment of psychedelic care; Mr. Herrera developing industry partnerships that drive platform engagement; and Mr. Herrera being the right person to help MINDCURE further build out its commercial team.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; Mr. Herrera will help MINDCURE to accelerate its strategic sales efforts; Mr. Herrera will develop industry partnerships to drive platform engagement; Mr. Herrera will be the right person to help MINDCURE further build out its commercial team; and MINDCURE will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what MINDCURE believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, MINDCURE's industry and MINDCURE's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, MINDCURE and may materially adversely affect MINDCURE's investments, results of operations, financial condition, and MINDCURE's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; Mr. Herrera may not help MINDCURE to accelerate its strategic sales efforts; Mr. Herrera may not develop industry partnerships to drive platform engagement; Mr. Herrera may not be the right person to help MINDCURE further build out its commercial team; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect MINDCURE can be found under "Risk Factors" in MINDCURE's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to MINDCURE. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and MINDCURE assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-announces-the-addition-of-daniel-herrera-a-pharmaceutical-industry-executive-with-specific-experience-in-medical-psychoactive-segment-301268411.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/14/c5539.html

