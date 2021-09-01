U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.75
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,381.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.75
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.00
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,634.02
    -340.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.89
    +1.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,303.46
    +213.92 (+0.76%)
     

MINDCURE Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Mind Cure Logo (CNW Group/Mind Cure Health Inc.)
Mind Cure Logo (CNW Group/Mind Cure Health Inc.)

Business Highlights

  • Commenced the development of iSTRYM, the Company's digital therapeutics tool, a first-of-its-kind software application that will optimize the healing journey for both patients and clinicians — before, during, and after therapy sessions;

  • Submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to cover various aspects of iSTRYM;

  • Commenced the first stage of manufacturing synthetic ibogaine;

  • Subsequent to year end, completed full chemical synthesis of ibogaine and filed two provisional patent applications in association with synthesis routes;

  • Made several additions to its senior management team and board of directors and retained a number of advisors;

  • Completed a strategic equity investment in ATMA Journey Centers Inc.; and,

  • Subsequent to year end, completed a strategic equity investment in Awakn Life Sciences Inc.

"MINDCURE's first full year of operations was full of outstanding accomplishments and highlighted by the successful completion of several milestones," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE. "The strategy and infrastructure we have put in place over the past year positions the company well to continue the development and release of our digital therapeutics platform, iSTRYM, and to continue our research for psychedelics. The company's achievements could not have happened without the hard work and commitment of the entire MINDCURE team, our Board of Directors and our advisors. I would like to especially thank our investors for seeing and supporting the vision and execution at MINDCURE."

Financial Highlights

  • Raised net proceeds of $27.2 million through the issuances of common shares and the exercise of warrants and options;

  • Cash and cash equivalents totalled $18.3 million as of May 31, 2021; and

  • Net loss was $10.2 million for the year ended May 31, 2021, comprised of non-cash operating expenses of $2.0 million and cash operating expenses of $8.1 million.

  • A copy of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021, and the related management's discussion and analysis are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use; that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide; that iSTRYM will be brought to commercial deployment in the near term or otherwise or that it will reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, or support transformation and healing, or that the deployment may not occur at the scale or within the time frame contemplated.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-announces-financial-results-for-fiscal-2021-301366772.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c3327.html

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Why Shares of Five9 Tanked Nearly 15% Today

    Shares of enterprise contact center outfit Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) were down nearly 15% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT. The cloud software company was being hit after Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) second-quarter earnings report disappointed, sending Zoom stock tumbling over 16%. With a Five9 shareholder buyout consisting of Zoom stock on the way, Zoom's poorly received quarterly update and lower share price isn't great news for Five9 now that the two companies' fates are tied together.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down