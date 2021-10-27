U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,653.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    -25.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.80
    -12.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    -0.90 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    +0.91 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6470
    -0.4820 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,612.51
    -4,200.63 (-6.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,408.35
    -96.81 (-6.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.12
    -4.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

MINDCURE Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in November 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will participate in two upcoming events in November 2021:

Mind Cure (CNW Group/Mind Cure Health Inc.)
Mind Cure (CNW Group/Mind Cure Health Inc.)

  • Wonderland Miami to be held in-person on November 8-9. MINDCURE will participate as a Silver Sponsor at the largest in-person conference focusing on the psychedelic medicine industry. Ms. Ramsden will participate in a number of panel presentations during the conference. The event is organized by Microdose Psychedelic Insights ("Microdose"), a portfolio company of Origin Therapeutics. For panel information or to attend, please visit the event website here.

  • Mind Medicine Australia ("MMA") will host an International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness, to be held virtually from Australia on November 19-20. MINDCURE is a Supporting Partner of MMA, and Ms. Ramsden will participate in a panel presentation called "Creating the Future: What the Psychedelic Industry Will Look Like 5 Years Out". To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MINDCURE management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at MindCure@kcsa.com.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.
MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; the Company will develop its products as expected and that they will attain the outcomes anticipated; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that strategic partnerships entered by the Company will create the opportunities and outcomes anticipated; that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide; and that trading on the OTCQX will attract additional investment and provide additional liquidity for shareholders.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results and involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-announces-participation-at-upcoming-events-in-november-2021-301409550.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/27/c6439.html

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Drugs and vaccines help pharma giant GSK beat expectations

    The company revealed that turnover grew by 5% to £9.1 billion in the third quarter, surpassing an analyst consensus of around £8.7 billion.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Bitcoin Falls as Biggest Liquidation in a Month Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slid below $60,000 as traders liquidated the most positions in a month. Prices for the biggest digital asset lost 5% to $58,975 as of 10:44 a.m. in London, reaching the lowest intraday price in almost two weeks. Ether also sank about 5% and smaller tokens took a hit, with Dash and EOS tumbling more than 10%.Analysts said speculators are cutting back on positions as the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund fanned enthusiasm and pushed prices to new all-time

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ENPH earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.