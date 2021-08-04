U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,930.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,050.75
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.80
    -5.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.27
    -1.19 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1260
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,897.76
    -536.91 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.77
    -17.67 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.98
    +23.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

MINDCURE Appoints Jerry White, Award-Winning Humanitarian Activist Who Shares in the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize, as Company Advisor

·5 min read

The recipient of numerous human rights and leadership awards, Mr. White will assist MINDCURE on its mission to revolutionize mental health treatments through the development and scaling of science-backed psychedelic medicines globally.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, is pleased today to announce the addition of Jerry White as Advisor to the Company.

A social entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian activist, Mr. White is a Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia. He is known for leading high-impact campaigns worldwide. Mr. White is a recognized leader of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and a co-recipient of the 1997 Nobel Prize for Peace. White is a Senior Ashoka Fellow, recognized for a lifetime of social entrepreneurship in service to humanity. When he was 20, he lost his leg to a landmine while hiking in northern Israel and later co-founded Survivor Corps, created by and for survivors to help victims of war rebuild their lives.

"I'm thrilled today to be joining MINDCURE as an advisor. The company's ambition to improve access to mental health through new technologies and psychedelic medicines is timely and vital," said Jerry White. "I believe that my own experience learning to build resilience for trauma recovery, as well as engaging large audiences to power global movements, will help MINDCURE and this industry advance revolutionary wellness worldwide."

"Never shying away from audacious goals, driving transformational global movements, asking the toughest of questions, and translating them to strategy– this is what Jerry brings and why I am so thrilled to welcome him to the advisory board at MINDCURE," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "It's an honour to welcome a truly noble and humane impact strategist to our advisory board. I look forward to working with Jerry on our visionary strategy to build mental wealth worldwide."

About Jerry White

Jerry White shares in the 1997 Nobel Prize for Peace awarded to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. Known for leading high-impact campaigns, three of which led to international treaties. White has worked closely with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan. Later, under President Barack Obama, White served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, launching the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, where he introduced data-driven diplomacy and advanced decision analytics to predict with high accuracy the outcomes of conflict and negotiations. A Senior Ashoka Fellow, he earned his BA with high honors from Brown University; an MBA from the University of Michigan; with theological study at Cambridge University and Honorary Degrees from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in NYC, the University of Massachusetts, and Caledonia University in Glasgow. He is a Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia, teaching on Religion, Violence, and Strategy while offering strategic advice to impact-minded investors and philanthropists.

The Company also announces it has granted a total of 305,000 stock options to certain employees and consultants pursuant to the terms the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable: 10,000 at a price of $0.415 per share, 45,000 at a price of $0.43 per share, and 250,000 at a price of $0.465 per share, and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results, performance or achievements contemplated by forward-looking statements made may be materially different from the results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use; or that MINDCURE will advance wellness worldwide.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-appoints-jerry-white-award-winning-humanitarian-activist-who-shares-in-the-1997-nobel-peace-prize-as-company-advisor-301347879.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Tech Stocks Fuel Hong Kong Reprieve Rally as China Money Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of Chinese investors and bargain hunters in tech stocks is giving Hong Kong’s equities market a reprieve from weeks of relentless selling.The Hang Seng Index rose as much 1.7% Wednesday, led by rebound in technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., after Chinese state media moderated its criticism of the sector. Anta Sports Products Ltd. surged 10% after Beijing unveiled a massive sports investment plan.“Today we see some technology rally, because some short-term

  • Why PepsiCo just sold its Tropicana and Naked juice brands for $3.3 billion

    PepsiCo just made a power move as it pertains to its beverage portfolio. Here's why.