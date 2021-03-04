MINDCURE Discovers Potential Opportunity for Ibogaine-Assisted Psychotherapy to Treat Neuropathic Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury

This potential treatment opportunity was confirmed by the company's bioinformatics platform, PsyCollage

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") a leader in developing technology to advance psychedelic-related treatments, is pleased to announce that the Company's bioinformatics platform, PsyCollage, has identified opportunities for ibogaine to support neuroregenerative pathways that the Company believes could be pivotal in treating neuropathic pain and brain trauma.

Ibogaine is a psychoactive substance extracted from the iboga shrub native to West Africa. Contributing to its powerful anti-addiction actions, ibogaine is associated with increases in the levels of brain neurotrophic factors, particularly GDNF and BDNF, which have potent neuroregenerative and neuroprotective properties.1 Ibogaine is thought to repair and reset the brain's reward system, facilitating detoxification in the context of addiction. In addition, it may stimulate the growth of new dopamine neurons, which further supports its therapeutic potential for neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.1

For these reasons, MINDCURE is synthesizing ibogaine, as announced in a news release dated March 3, 2021, to be used in the Company's preclinical and clinical trials. Recently, the Company's PsyCollage platform has identified the opportunity for the use of ibogaine to address neuropathic pain and brain trauma.

"PsyCollage ensures we are moving in the right direction in our mission to provide alternative and effective treatment options for psychological and physiological pain," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "Ibogaine has centuries of therapeutic history reinforcing its potential to heal pain. As one of the first companies to manufacture synthetic ibogaine, we're confident our research and development teams can help contribute to the drug's uses and develop protocols that ultimately progress healing in Canada and around the world."

Ibogaine has been used by West African communities for centuries in rituals and healing ceremonies. It was first introduced to the western world in 1864, and later marketed in France as a "neuromuscular stimulant" to combat fatigue, depression, and infectious disease between 1939-1970.2 The U.S. made possession of ibogaine illegal in 1967, and the U.S. FDA classified ibogaine as a schedule I drug in 1970, along with psilocybin and LSD. In Canada, Ibogaine was unregulated until 2017 when Health Canada added it to the Prescription Drug List, severely limiting legal access; however, more recently, the regulatory landscape is again becoming more favourable.

___________________________________ 1 Soledad Marton et al., "Ibogaine Administration Modifies GDNF and BDNF Expression in Brain Regions Involved in Mesocorticolimbic and Nigral Dopaminergic Circuits," Frontiers in Pharmacology 10 (May 2019), https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2019.00193. 2 Thomas Brown, "Ibogaine in the Treatment of Substance Dependence," Current Drug Abuse Reviews 6, no. 1 (May 1, 2013): pp. 3, https://doi.org/10.2174/15672050113109990001.

"Ibogaine's therapeutic potential isn't a new concept. MINDCURE's bioinformatics platform, PsyCollage, however, gives us a starting point and a plethora of research to continue guiding us as we investigate ibogaine's regenerative potential for healing, with a primary focus on brain trauma and neuropathic pain," said Ryan Hartwell, Chief Scientific Officer, MINDCURE.

About PsyCollage

PsyCollage is MINDCURE's proprietary bioinformatics platform used to direct MINDCURE's research team in product discovery activities and decision-making. PsyCollage works by compiling predictive correlative statistical analytics from decades of documented clinical research. PsyCollage has developed into a turnkey resource for discovering target receptors and methods, managing clinical trial data, and mapping strategic business partnerships.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE believes in the need to reinvent the mental health care model for patients and practitioners to allow psychedelics to advance into common and accepted care.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. MINDCURE is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

