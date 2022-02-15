U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.75
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,503.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,303.00
    +50.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.50
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.13
    -0.33 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.50
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4240
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,440.11
    +1,663.64 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.80
    +38.59 (+4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,959.72
    -119.87 (-0.44%)
     

MindFi gets $2M seed to create localized mental wellness programs for APAC markets

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Mental wellness startup MindFi operates throughout APAC, but wants to deliver “culturally competent” care in each of its markets. To do that, it develops programs for its app, available as an employee benefit, with local providers that take into account religion, gender stereotypes, racial representation, communication style and values, co-founder and CEO Bjorn Lee told TechCrunch.

Today the Singapore-based company announced it has closed an oversubscribed $2 million seed round, with participation from returning investors M Venture Partners and Global Founders Capital. Angel investors included Carousell co-founder Marcus Tan, Carro executive Kenji Narushima and Spin co-founder Derrick Ko.

MindFi (short for Mind Fitness) took part in Y Combinator’s summer 2021 cohort. It currently operates across the Asia-Pacific region, including Sinagpore, Hong Kong and Australia, and offers its services in 16 languages. Its corporate clients include Visa, Willis Towers Watson and Patsnap. In total, MindFi's products serve 100,000 employees across 35 employers in 15 markets.

While mental health startups have gained a lot funding in the United States, especially during the pandemic, it is still a nascent space in much of Asia. MindFi is among a cluster of startups working to change that. Others that have recently raised funding include Intellect (another Y Combinator alum) and Thoughtfull.

Intellect, the mental health startup focused on APAC, raises $10M Series A

The MindFi app contains self-directed mental wellness programs, community forums, group therapy and an AI-based matching system for coaches and therapists. Users’ profiles aggregate data from MindFi with information from their fitness wearables, including sleep, heart rate and daily activity.

Lee told TechCrunch that its seed funding will be used to accelerate the development of its AI engine, advance the integration of physiological data from wearables to MindFi’s mental health data and work with local experts to create in-app programs in its key APAC markets. Though Lee said there is a relatively low availability of licensed mental health professionals in APAC compared to the USA or Europe, it's important to make sure its programs fit into diverse cultural contexts so users feel comfortable about getting support.

In a statement, M Ventures partner Mayank Parekh said, “Mental health has been traditionally overlooked in most countries, more so in fast-growth Asia. We feel the market is currently poorly served, and as founder-first investors, we are thrilled to work with the MindFi team, who together bring complementary skills and insight to solve a significant problem.”

ThoughtFull gets $1.1M seed to make mental health support more accessible in Southeast Asia

It’s time for investors to redefine how we evaluate digital health startups

Recommended Stories

  • In defense of the bird feeder thieves

    As much as I claim that I’m not bothered by the innumerable small rodents eating from my feeders it’s not as true as I’d like it to be.

  • Arizona COVID-19 updates: State adds 2,685 new cases, one new death

    Arizona's seven-day death rate per 100,000 people ranked 4th in the nation out of all states and territories as of Sunday, according to the CDC.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • EV Range: Everything You Need to Know

    We explain EPA ratings, factors affecting range, how EVs performed in our testing, and why it's all complicated and different from the gas-powered-vehicle norm.

  • The Ten Most Popular Grocery Chains in America

    In general, there are three kinds of grocery shoppers: the ones who stop at the closest store, the ones who follow the sale ads, and the ones who will go out of their way to shop their favorite store....

  • NYC to raise minimum pay for Uber and Lyft drivers

    Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would increase its minimum driver pay rate. Both ride hail apps will have to pay their NYC drivers a minimum of $1.161 per mile and $0.529 per minute, which amounts to roughly a 5.3 percent raise.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Tower Semiconductor Stock Rockets On Reported Intel Buyout

    Tower Semiconductor shares rocketed late Monday after a news report said Intel is nearing a deal to buy the chip foundry.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Sensonics: Despite FDA Approval, Expectations Are Too High, Says Raymond James

    At long last, following a year of Covid delays, Sensonics (SENS) received the FDA’s nod of approval for its long-lasting continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The Diabetes device maker’s Eversense E3 (180-Day sensor) has now been given the go ahead and should be available to patients in the U.S. via Ascensia Diabetes Care, the company’s worldwide commercial partner, starting in 2Q22. Despite the approval’s delay – mainly on account of backlogs at the FDA and in-line 2021 results - the lone

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa & Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases