MindFuel Receives NSERC PromoScience Grant

MindFuel to receive $600,000 over three years in support of its youth innovation programming

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - MindFuel is pleased to announce it has received a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Promo Science grant in the amount of $600,000 over three years. The NSERC funding helps MindFuel support and engage Canadian youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) innovation.

The MindFuel Foundation is a registered charitable organization committed to creating young innovators. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovation in students of all ages. (CNW Group/MindFuel)

For more than 33 years, The MindFuel Foundation has delivered critically needed programming to all regions in Canada and has focused on serving under-represented youth populations. With expertise in skills and knowledge development through its Canada Tech Futures - Youth Innovation Gateway initiative, MindFuel will deliver hands-on project-based learning via its Tech Futures Challenge community hub.

MindFuel programs engage youth from the K-12 and collegiate sectors to develop skills and knowledge that are foundational to Canada's youth talent pipeline. Critically, MindFuel serves underrepresented youth including Indigenous students, girls, rural Canadians, newcomers and youth at risk. The NSERC PromoScience grant will assist MindFuel in preparing youth to build the skills needed for future careers in STEM.

"MindFuel's mission focuses on preparing youth to become future innovators and key contributors to Canada's economic diversification and prosperity," says MindFuel CEO Cassy Weber. "Thanks to support from NSERC PromoScience, we're able to continue supporting the development of an innovation mindset in Canadian youth."

The NSERC PromoScience three-year grant of $200,000 per year will be used to:

Engage 36,000 youth across Canada via hands-on and online learning

Support 1,800 teachers across Canada through skills training and professional learning

Deliver 100 plus skill-building and mentoring workshops.

Incorporate Indigenous worldview alongside western worldview to further develop intercultural competence.

About MindFuel

The MindFuel Foundation is a registered charitable organization committed to creating young innovators. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovation in students of all ages. The programs are technology based and technology infused, and are developed to serve both in-classroom and extracurricular learning. To date, MindFuel has invested over $110M into Canada's innovation ecosystem in over 1,600 communities. It serves underrepresented youth populations including Indigenous students, girls in STEM, economically disadvantaged, remote/rural and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students and parents each year in every province and territory, and supports over 600,000 learning sessions annually in Canada, and over 6,000,000 globally. Since inception, MindFuel has reached over 147,000,000 youth in over 190 countries with its online learning programs.

