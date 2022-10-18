U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.67
    +45.72 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,544.77
    +358.95 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.68
    +116.88 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.75
    +24.99 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.07
    -2.39 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.50
    -7.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9858
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0130
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2110
    +0.2550 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,408.12
    -100.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.30
    -4.41 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

MINDFUEL WELCOMES DR. DANIKA GOOSNEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

·4 min read

The newly appointed President of the Canadian Museum of Nature brings years of valuable experience in STEM research. 

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - MindFuel is pleased to announce that Dr. Danika Goosney has joined the organization's board of directors. Dr. Goosney has an extensive science-based academic background, complemented by more than two decades of research and policy administration. MindFuel's board of directors looks forward to engaging her insights and experience in support of national expansion efforts, to deliver proven outcomes to the Canadian youth innovation sector.

Dr. Danika Goosney has joined MindFuel’s board of directors. Dr. Goosney has an extensive science-based academic background, complemented by more than two decades of research and policy administration. (CNW Group/MindFuel Foundation)
Dr. Danika Goosney has joined MindFuel’s board of directors. Dr. Goosney has an extensive science-based academic background, complemented by more than two decades of research and policy administration. (CNW Group/MindFuel Foundation)

MindFuel develops an innovation mindset in youth, in addition to fostering skills/knowledge, passion, and mentor network development, which are foundational to solving real world problems.

Holding a Bachelor of Science from St. Francis Xavier University and a Ph.D. from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Goosney is a strong advocate for advancing Canada's innovation agenda. She brings in-depth understanding of the critical importance of investing in Canadian youth, our most valuable national asset. In her current role at the Canadian Museum of Nature, one of her priorities is to advance the museum's capacity as a national research institution, with centres of excellence in Arctic knowledge and species discovery, and to continue curating knowledge to advance understanding of the climate and biodiversity crises and the impacts of environmental change.

"I have always had a passion for science, and I am very lucky to be in a position with MindFuel to help inspire the next generation of STEM thinkers," says Dr. Goosney. "I look forward to lending my knowledge and expertise in STEM research and innovation, in order to further advance MindFuel's mission of engaging Canadian youth in the wonderful world of science discovery and innovation."

Prior to Dr. Goosney's appointment to the Canadian Museum of Nature, she was vice president of research grants and scholarships at the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC.) Before this she served as an Associate VP with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

"Having Dr. Goosney join MindFuel's board is an important milestone in our growth," says MindFuel board chair Shahauna Siddiqui. "With programming focused on STEM innovation, particularly in underrepresented youth -- including Indigenous, females in STEM, rural/remote, newcomers, and economically disadvantaged learners -- Dr. Goosney will provide valuable insight into best practices for making our programming accessible and highly impactful."

MindFuel is proud to contribute to the future of STEM innovation in Canada by focusing its programming on developing youth talent in support of economic growth, now and into the next generation, through its Canada Tech Futures (CTF) programming. CTF focuses on engaging youth aged 15 to 25 in the world of emerging technology as a means to solve real world problems. Through a series of workshops and immersive collaborations, network building and mentoring, youth will develop prototypes, compete in international competitions, and develop self-confidence and self-efficacy. MindFuel has also been a pioneer in the online educational resource space since the early 1990s, reaching hundreds of thousands of Canadian youths each year. During COVID, MindFuel provided a vital lifeline in the transition to online at-home learning by removing its program membership fees to allow students, teachers, and parents from all parts of Canada to access digital resources at no charge. MindFuel continues to offer a number of both free and paid-for programs for youth of all ages at mindfuel.ca.

To learn more about MindFuel's board of directors visit their website.

About MindFuel

The MindFuel Foundation is a registered charitable organization committed to creating young innovators. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) innovation in students of all ages. The programs are technology based and technology infused, and are developed to serve both in-class and extracurricular learning. To date, MindFuel has invested over $110M into Canada's innovation ecosystem in over 1,600 communities. It serves underrepresented youth populations, including Indigenous students, girls in STEM, the economically disadvantaged, remote/rural students, and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students, and parents each year in every province and territory, supporting over 600,000 learning sessions annually in Canada, and over 6,000,000 globally. Since inception, MindFuel has delivered over 147,000,000 learning sessions in over 190 countries with its online STEM programs.

For more information on programming, please visit mindfuel.ca.

The MindFuel Foundation is a registered charitable organization committed to creating young innovators. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) innovation in students of all ages. (CNW Group/MindFuel Foundation)
The MindFuel Foundation is a registered charitable organization committed to creating young innovators. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) innovation in students of all ages. (CNW Group/MindFuel Foundation)

SOURCE MindFuel Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c0588.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today

    What happened Shares of small-cap gene therapy company Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) popped by as much as 87% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is racing higher this morning in response to an all-cash buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

  • 10 Best Space Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Space Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. The […]

  • Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab

    Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.

  • ‘Most powerful explosion ever’ detected by telescopes

    Astronomers have spotted a record-breaking gamma ray burst, the most energetic type of electromagnetic explosion in the universe.

  • A World War II Shipwreck Is Spewing Toxic Waste

    A team of researchers studying an 80-year-old shipwreck in the North Sea have found that the ship, which was sunk by a bomb during World War II, is leaking hazardous pollutants onto the ocean floor.

  • This 33-year-old made more than 1,000 Wikipedia bios for unknown female scientists

    When Jessica Wade was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive the prestigious British Empire Medal, she stood out for being a young woman honored for her

  • FIRST ENERGY DRILLS 1.03 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 5 METERS AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

    First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Phase 2 exploration program drill holes LC21-33 to 37 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC21-35 intersected a 11.20-meter-wide zone with 0.91 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 146 metres (m), including a 5 m zone with 1.03% Li2O at 146 m and 3.2 m with 1% Li2O at 154 m. This drill hole also has a lower seven meters wide zone with 0.54% Li2O at 165m drilled dept

  • Some people really are more attractive to mosquitoes, and scientists now know why

    Some people really are mosquito magnets and produce chemicals on their skin which attract the blood-sucking insects, scientists have found.

  • Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

    Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

  • Investment in space continues to drop, but some sectors more resilient than others, report finds

    Private investment in space continues to be battered by larger macro-economic trends, like high interest rates and inflation, but not all sectors of the space industry are affected equally, a new report from New York-based VC firm Space Capital found. While broader market conditions are disproportionately affecting funding in deep tech — which includes high capex industries like launch and "emerging industries" (think private space stations and orbital debris mitigation) — geospatial intelligence and remote sensing companies are well positioned to withstand these trends, the quarterly report found. Overall, $3.4 billion was invested in 79 space companies this quarter, representing a 44% decline from the same period last year.

  • Are flat-earthers being serious?

    Of all the conspiracy theories that litter the Internet, the flat Earth conspiracy is quite possibly the most curious. Here's a look at what flat-earthers believe and why.

  • One of the most amazing sites in Texas is in Waco and it's thousands of years old

    One must-see destination in Central Texas is Waco Mammoth National Monument, where you see fossils where the mammoths died thousands of years ago.

  • Max Q: Any way you spice it

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. Last week was one of those weeks where your head spins with the sheer amount of news/announcements/launches in the space sector. If all goes to plan, Florida’s Space Coast could see two separate lunar missions take off in November. Separately, NASA set a trio of possible November launch dates for Artemis I, the first in a series of planned launches to return humans to the moon by the middle of the decade.

  • NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

    After nearly skimming Earth’s upper atmosphere on Sunday, Lucy will head toward Mars before swinging back by home again in 2024

  • Two Stars Made an Explosion That Was Nearly as Fast as Light

    Elizabeth Wheatley (STScI)Space is a terrifying place. The Hubble Space Telescope spotted a good example of this more than five years ago when two neutron stars collided together creating an explosion so big that its resulting jet stream traveled more than 99.97 percent the speed of light.The explosion, dubbed GW170817, was initially observed in August 2017. However, NASA astronomers have only recently been able to get a full look at what occurred and published a paper of their findings on Octob

  • U.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists

    With planting roughly halfway complete, the 2023 U.S. hard red winter wheat crop is already being hobbled by drought in the heart of the southern Plains, wheat experts said. The drought threatens Kansas, the top winter wheat growing state, and Oklahoma in two ways: discouraging farmers who have not yet planted from trying, while threatening crops already in the ground from developing properly. "It's sort of a grim situation," said Kent Winter, who farms in Andale, Kansas, outside Wichita.

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Investment in cloud startups dive as public valuations swoon

    Only three cloud software startups raised funds at valuations of $1 billion or more between July and September, compared to 51 that did so in the first quarter.

  • Turbulent markets jolt currency hedge funds from decade-long slumber

    Veteran hedge fund manager John Taylor describes one of his favourite Gary Larson cartoons, where one vulture sitting on an animal carcass says to another as more descend: "good friends flying in from all over...this is the best of times". There is, he says jokingly, a resemblance to the hedge funds currently circling foreign exchange markets, where a sudden rise in volatility offers to boost returns for the few specialist investors who survived the decade-long period of calm that forced many from the sector. Taylor's former firm, FX Concepts, rode the financial crisis market volatility to its best year in 2008, when assets under management ballooned to over $14 billion, making it the largest currency hedge fund in the world at the time.

  • Struggling blood disorder biotech shuts down via reverse merger

    Imara Inc., the blood disorder-focused company that earlier this year cut its staff to just six people, will be no more following a reverse merger with a Colorado biotech.