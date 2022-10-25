U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Mindgruve Named One of Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 69%

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek ranked Mindgruve as one of the 75 Fastest Growing Agencies. The annual feature honors agencies large and small from all over the world that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years. This marks the third time the San Diego-based agency has been recognized.

Mindgruve logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindgruve)
Mindgruve logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindgruve)

"The success of these agencies during a historically challenging time demonstrates the importance of staying nimble, embracing innovation, and finding new opportunities," says Adweek chief executive officer Juliette Morris. "If they aren't on your radar yet, they should be."

"Our annual roundup is essential reading for the C-suite," adds chief content officer Ann Marinovich. "The success stories of these agencies point the way forward for the industry."

Founded in 2001, Mindgruve operates with the simple philosophy of creating groundbreaking work that helps brands drive business growth. Despite the unexpected challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mindgruve grew rapidly during this time. Last year, the agency's headcount doubled in size, topping any single-year period of the company's 20-year history.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized," says Chad Robley, Mindgruve CEO and founder. "Over the years our agency has evolved to offer a wide range of services including research, strategy, creative, media, website development, and data science to our diverse roster of clientele."

Mindgruve continues to gain clients and deepen its expertise in a variety of industries such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), biotechnology, direct to consumer (DTC) eCommerce brands, healthcare, and finance. Recent new business wins include First Horizon Bank, QuietKat, Bay City Brewing Company, Adviser Investments and Dupont.

Complete results of 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, including company profiles, can be found here and in the Oct. 24 issue of Adweek magazine.

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Methodology 

To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list, companies must have been founded in or before 2019, had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019 and reported revenue in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and we performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

For more information on Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, visit https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2021/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindgruve-named-one-of-adweeks-75-fastest-growing-agencies-with-three-year-revenue-growth-of-69-301658601.html

SOURCE Mindgruve

