U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.75
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.67
    +1.19 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.53 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5020
    +0.1970 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,315.71
    -455.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.63
    +55.30 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.29
    -5.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

MindMed Appoints Dr. Robert Dworkin to Scientific Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, announces the addition of Robert H. Dworkin, Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed))
Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed))

Dr. Dworkin has spent over 35 years conducting clinical research on pain. He is currently Professor of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Neurology, and Psychiatry, and Professor in the Center for Health + Technology, at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.

He holds additional roles as the Director of the Analgesic, Anesthetic, and Addiction Clinical Trial Translations, Innovations, Opportunities, and Networks (ACTTION) public-private partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Special Government Employee of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research; and Associate Editor of Pain and a member of the Editorial Boards of Canadian Journal of Pain and Journal of Pain. Among his many awards, Dr. Dworkin received the American Pain Society's Wilbert E. Fordyce Clinical Investigator Award in 2005 and John and Emma Bonica Public Service Award in 2014, the American Academy of Neurology's Mitchell B. Max Award for Neuropathic Pain in 2015, and the International Association for the Study of Pain's John D. Loeser Award in 2020.

Dr. Dworkin received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his Ph.D. from Harvard University, and he has served as a consultant to numerous pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the development and evaluation of analgesic treatments. He has been the principal investigator for a large number of clinical trials funded by government and industry, which have examined treatments for various types of pain. The primary focus of Dr. Dworkin's current research involves the identification of factors that optimize clinical trials by improving researchers' ability to measure pain and to better detect treatment effects.

MindMed CEO Robert Barrow said, "As MindMed advances therapies under our pain franchise, Dr. Dworkin's specific expertise in pain will provide invaluable guidance to the design and execution of our critical path clinical trials. Further, Dr. Dworkin's general and extensive experience with complex clinical trials will complement our other scientific advisors to ensure that we are making the best possible choices to efficiently and effectively advance our portfolio of chemical assets."

Dr. Dworkin added, "Existing medications for pain have modest efficacy and are often poorly tolerated or accompanied by safety risks. The results of studies conducted over the past few decades suggest that psychedelics have considerable promise as novel pain treatments. I am therefore delighted to work with MindMed in evaluating the potential of psychedelics to be a game-changing approach to alleviating pain."

MindMed's scientific advisory board is composed of a diverse group of members with expertise in psychiatry, neuroscience, and clinical development. The board leverages decades of deep knowledge in biotech and psychiatry to guide MindMed's development programs. Members represent institutions such as Johns Hopkins, NYU Langone Health, Duke University, NIH, Stanford University, and Albany Medical College.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to MindMed's approach to developing the next generation of psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies.

MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed is also traded in Germany under the symbol MMQ. For more information: www.mindmed.co

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "potential" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to make the best possible choices to efficiently and effectively advance its portfolio of chemical assets, whether psychedelics demonstrate any promise as novel pain treatments, and the potential of psychedelics to be a game-changing approach to alleviating pain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including history of negative cash flows; limited operating history; incurrence of future losses; availability of additional capital; lack of product revenue; compliance with laws and regulations; difficulty associated with research and development; risks associated with clinical trials or studies; heightened regulatory scrutiny; early stage product development; clinical trial risks; regulatory approval processes; novelty of the psychedelic inspired medicines industry; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and the risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update this forward-looking information.

Media Contact: mindmed@150bond.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-appoints-dr-robert-dworkin-to-scientific-advisory-board-301352054.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Austin, Texas is running out of ICU beds as U.S. daily average of COVID cases tops 100,000 to mark highest level since February

    The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 has driven the daily average of new cases in the U.S. above 100,000 for the first time since February and created a crisis in Austin, Texas, where hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Fell 18.6% in July

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) lost 18.6% of their value in July, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, but that's a bit misleading. Then, the bottom fell out after the company released the latest trial results on its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. The preliminary results from the company's phase 2 trials, presented during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, showed the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer's patients with no adverse side effects.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Extend Record Rally Ahead of Booster Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE are extending this year’s stock rally ahead of new guidance on the need for boosters.The two companies have each surged more than 480% the past year to record highs. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech’s partner on the shot, which has a fulsome list of other marketed drugs driving its valuation, has broken through a 21-year high as investors pile into vaccine-tied stocks.“It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if you don’t own it,

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were crashing 23.3% lower as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Bluebird said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a phase 3 study featuring eli-cel (also known as Lenti-D) on clinical hold. The company also stated that it plans to focus only on the U.S. market with its severe genetic disease products and pull out of the European market.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]