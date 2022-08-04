U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,151.94
    -3.23 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,726.82
    -85.68 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,720.58
    +52.42 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.46
    -2.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    -0.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    +0.0075 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0610
    -0.7700 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,563.98
    -565.24 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.30
    -14.33 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

MindMed Board of Directors Approves Reverse Share Split

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNMD

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a ratio of 1-for-15 reverse share split of its common shares. As a result of the reverse share split, there will be approximately 28.4 million shares of common shares issued and outstanding1. Post reverse share split, the common shares will continue to trade under the symbols "MNMD" on the Nasdaq and "MMED" on the Neo Exchange Inc. but the common shares will be assigned a new CUSIP number.

MindMed stacked logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.)
MindMed stacked logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.)

The listed warrants will continue to trade on the Neo Exchange Inc. under the symbols "MMED.WA", "MMED.WR" and "MMED.WS", as applicable, but will be assigned new CUSIP numbers, respectively, following the reverse share split. The listed warrants will be adjusted to reflect the reverse share split pursuant to the terms of their respective indentures and certificates, as applicable. All options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the reverse share split will be adjusted to reflect the reverse share split in accordance with the terms of their respective plans, as applicable.

The reverse share split is intended to enable the Company to achieve several important corporate objectives, give the Company greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs, and to address the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. In accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), no fractional shares of common shares will be issued as a result of the reverse share split. Each fractional common share remaining upon the reverse share split that is less than 1/2 of a common share will be canceled and each fractional common share that is at least 1/2 of a common share will be changed to one whole common share. Subject to completion of all required regulatory reviews and approvals, the reverse share split is expected to take effect after the close of business on August 26, 2022, with trading expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq and the Neo Exchange Inc. at market open on August 29, 2022.

Information for MindMed Shareholders

MindMed has chosen its transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., to act as exchange agent for the reverse share split.  Shareholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse share split, and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse share split, subject to brokers' particular processes. For those shareholders holding physical share certificates, Computershare will send a letter of transmittal providing instructions for exchanging those certificates for share certificates or direct registration advice representing the post-split number of shares. 

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

Footnotes:
1.  As of June 30, 2022, the Company had issued and outstanding 426,689,225 shares of common shares.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws collectively "forward-looking statements". When used in this new release, words such as "will", "would", "subject to", "anticipates", "at which time", "will allow", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events, such as in respect of the reverse share split, the effect of the reverse share split on the Company, regulatory reviews and approvals of the reverse share split, and the completion and timing of the reverse share split. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-board-of-directors-approves-reverse-share-split-301600483.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after U.S. says Zawahiri killed

    Leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, U.S. officials said, in the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • AMC to offer ‘APE’ preferred stock ticker in nod to retail traders

    Chad Beynon, Macquarie Group senior analyst on gaming, lodging and leisure, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC earnings, its overhead rent expenses, its new preferred equity ticker as well as the sports betting landscape.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • Beyond Meat stock dips after hours on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal highlights Beyond Meat's second-quarter earnings miss amid expanding partnership deals and cuts to the brand's global workforce.

  • Enerplus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results; Increases Return of Capital Framework; Increases Dividend; Updates Guidance and Five-Year Outlook

    Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022, an increase to its return of capital framework including its dividend, updated 2022 guidance and updates to its five-year outlook. The Company reported second quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $250.9 million and $297.4 million, respectively, compared to $110.5 million and $150.0 million, respectively, i

  • DraftKings set to report earnings ahead of Friday's opening

    DraftKings' stock holds steady in after hours trading ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), a content delivery network company, were tumbling today after management reported second-quarter results that disappointed investors. Fastly beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate, but earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations. In a press release, CEO Joshua Bixby said, "We are pleased to continue our revenue momentum into 2022, exceeding the top end of our guidance range and representing another record revenue quarter, further demonstrating Fastly's value with our existing and new customers."

  • Chimera Investment (CIM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -16.22% and 12.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 12 Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best healthcare stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and head on to the top stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now. Healthcare stocks are proving to be resilient in the […]

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q2 performance continues to be hurt by the conclusion of the CAF II program.

  • Copper Worth Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Goes Missing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Chinese companies are investigating why a commodities storage site in northern China is holding only one third of the copper concentrate they were financing, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTraders from more than a dozen mostly state-owned firms

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sinks on $3.42 billion loss, HBO Max restructuring plan revealed

    Warner Bros. Discovery reported its second quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell. Here's what to know.

  • Zillow is almost done selling homes, but stock slumps as the hard part is still to come

    Zillow Group Inc. is almost done selling all the homes it bought in a flurry that led to a flameout of its iBuying business, but its plans for the future led to shares plunging in late trading Thursday on a disappointing forecast.

  • Block reports 34% drop in Cash App bitcoin revenue, takes $36M bitcoin loss in Q2

    Block reported a slowdown in revenue related to its bitcoin business and took a $36 million charge on a decline in the value of its bitcoin holdings.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy now before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins. With consumer prices rising by 5.4% in July, experts are becoming increasingly convinced that recession […]

  • Investors Heavily Search JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Here is What You Need to Know

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results delivered after the bell Wednesday, investors latched onto management's slightly disappointing revenue guidance.