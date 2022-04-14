U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

MindMed Collaborator Dr. Matthias Liechti to Present Topline Clinical Trial Results for LSD in Anxiety Disorders at PSYCH Symposium

- "LSD as a Treatment for Anxiety Disorders: New Evidence of Efficacy" will present the most recent and robust data on LSD in patients with anxiety -

- This study builds on decades of research on the effects of LSD in humans -

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that Dr. Frederike Holze and Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti, MindMed collaborators at University Hospital Basel (UHB), will present results from the LSD-Assist Study, a Phase 2 investigator-initiated clinical trial of LSD in the treatment of anxiety disorders, at London's PSYCH Symposium on May 11, 2022.

Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed))
Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed))

The presentation, titled "LSD as a Treatment for Anxiety Disorders: New Evidence of Efficacy," will present preliminary topline safety and efficacy results for lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in 46 patients with clinically significant anxiety. The trial was conducted at two centers, at UHB and at the private psychiatry practice of Dr. Peter Gasser. MindMed supports the UHB Liechti Lab in conducting investigator-initiated trials for LSD and other novel therapies and has exclusive access and rights to the data generated by these studies.

Prof. Dr. Liechti said, "Anxiety disorders are widespread and often insufficiently managed with available medications. I look forward to sharing the preliminary findings from this important study, including patients with anxiety associated with life-threatening illness but also patients with anxiety disorder without severe somatic illness, adding to our understanding of how LSD may be used safely to treat anxiety disorders."

"Since the 1940s, LSD has been extensively investigated for its effects in humans, showing particular benefit in mitigating symptoms of anxiety and depression," added Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MindMed. "The results from this study, if positive, would further validate our approach to develop MM-120 in the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder and would support the progression of our MM-120 development program. We are proud to support Dr. Liechti and his team and to extend their findings through our commercial drug development programs."

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-collaborator-dr-matthias-liechti-to-present-topline-clinical-trial-results-for-lsd-in-anxiety-disorders-at-psych-symposium-301525471.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

