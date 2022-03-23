U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.25
    -17.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,603.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,557.25
    -96.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.60
    -6.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.57
    +3.30 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.90
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0078 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6690
    -0.1470 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,982.60
    -879.71 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.22
    -9.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.44
    +4.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Mindpath Health Acquires Psychiatric Centers at San Diego

·3 min read

A leading US independent provider of behavioral health care announces California expansion with the acquisition of San Diego's largest mental health practice

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health, a leading independent US provider of high-quality outpatient mental health services, today announced its further expansion in its flagship state of California with the acquisition of Psychiatric Centers at San Diego, San Diego's largest mental health practice. The strategic acquisition adds another eight locations and 124 providers in the greater San Diego area to the Mindpath Health family, increasing access to care in San Diego proper, as well as Chula Vista, Escondido, La Mesa, and San Marcos. The purchase of Psychiatric Centers expands Mindpath's California offerings of autism therapy (such as applied behavioral analysis), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, along with adding other key behavioral health services including a Child & Adolescent Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Mindpath Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Mindpath Health)

We are thrilled to expand our reach in California, a core state since our organization's inception decades ago.

"I am excited to announce the joining of forces of Psychiatric Centers at San Diego and Mindpath Health," said Fernando Kwiatkowski, M.D., Executive Vice President of Psychiatric Centers at San Diego's Board of Directors. "This is a unique opportunity for us to be part of a larger, fast-growing, national organization that will facilitate access to services and deliver the highest level of care to our patients and the community as a whole."

Mindpath Health has a deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its providers form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive high quality coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, providers can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach in California, a core state since our organization's inception decades ago," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Mindpath Health. "With the acquisition of respected mental health leader Psychiatric Centers, we are now able to increase access to care in greater San Diego communities, allowing them to thrive. We also look forward to further empowering and investing in our incredible roster of top-quality clinicians in the region."

The Psychiatric Centers acquisition comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals, and insurance providers.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 650 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, including psychotherapy and TMS to more than 97,400 patients annually. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on the total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 90 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and growing. Please visit mindpath.com to learn more.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindpath-health-acquires-psychiatric-centers-at-san-diego-301508292.html

SOURCE Mindpath Health

Recommended Stories

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • Julianne Hough's Sculpted Legs And Butt Shine As She Shimmies In The Studio On IG

    Julianne Hough, 33, just revealed her toned butt and legs in a brand new Instagram video. Spin classes, strength training, and green juices are her must-haves.

  • Pfizer recalls brand name, generic blood pressure medications for carcinogen content

    Eleven lots of drugs recalled for having too much nitrosamine.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Woman gives birth to 11lb 8oz baby the size of average two or three month old

    Baby Montague weighed roughly the size of an average two or three month old.

  • Antibodies in children last at least 6 mos after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

    Most children and adolescents with COVID-19 antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection usually still have the antibodies in their blood more than half a year later, new data shows. Each provided three blood samples, at three-month intervals. The first blood test showed infection-related antibodies indicating recovery from COVID-19 in one-third of the children, the researchers reported online Friday in Pediatrics https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/doi/10.1542/peds.2021-055505/185412/Durability-of-SARS-CoV-2-Antibodies-From-Natural.

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock plunges almost 70% after drug candidate misses primary endpoint

    The company suffered a setback with its proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of dextroamphetamine to treat ADHD.

  • Omicron subvariant BA.2: Health officials call it 'variant of concern'

    WHO said in a recent statement “initial data suggest that BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1, which currently remains the most common Omicron sublineage reported.”

  • Doctors help women give birth in bombarded Kharkiv

    STORY: In a Kharkiv hospital basement, a new labor room has been set up to help Ukrainian women give birth, while the city above them remains under siege from Russian forces. Medics here provide both routine and urgent services, from nursing tiny premature babies, to offering milk and food to both mother and child. Director of Kharkiv Regional Perinatal Center, Iryna Kondratova, says the space also acts as a delivery and surgery room.“Here you see, there was a birth in the morning, and there are still solutions left here. So we have arranged two places here, two births can take place at the same time, we have not had this in Ukraine for a long time, we have always had individual maternity rooms. But it is clear that in these conditions we all work in slightly extreme conditions.”Kondratova says her staff have mostly stayed at the hospital since the beginning of the war. Some have even brought family members to join them at the hospital.“I just endlessly bow to all my staff who stayed here with me. Many of them have not been home all these 26 days. Many left without homes and brought their parents, wives and children here. One even brought their cat.”Yana is just one of the women who has given birth in the makeshift labor room. Holding her new baby, she says that her house has been bombed, and that they have nowhere else to go.Kharkiv is just one of the cities under bombardment since Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine last month.Kondratova briefly took over former England soccer star David Beckham's Instagram account this week to help raise awareness and bring in funds to their operation.

  • Mom Meets Baby Son 3 Months After Giving Birth While She Battled COVID Following Husband's Death

    "I remember waking up and it's January," Rowena Salas recalls to Good Morning America

  • New Research Says a Change in Blood Pressure When Standing Up Could Shed Light on Your Heart Attack Risk Level

    Maybe try two readings the next time you get out the blood pressure cuff.

  • 11 lazy ways to lose weight for a heatwave

    Over the next week the forecasters predict temperatures will climb to an unseasonal 28 degrees. News of a surprise spring heatwave might have reached you as you feel unready to let go of your winter coveralls.

  • Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

    High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. The goal is to get patients started on either Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets or Merck’s molnupiravir capsules within five days of symptoms appearing.

  • Justice Thomas's illness not COVID-19, court says

    Justice Clarence Thomas, who was absent from Supreme Court oral arguments Monday due to illness, does not have COVID-19, a court spokesperson confirmed.Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening with flu-like symptoms and diagnosed with an infection, a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement Sunday, adding that he was being treated with intravenous antibiotics.Reuters first reported on...

  • Pediatric cancer patients evacuated from Ukraine arrive in the United States

    Pediatric cancer patients evacuated from Ukraine arrive in the United States

  • Julianne Hough's Sculpted Legs and Butt Shine As She Shimmies In the Studio on Instagram

    Julianne Hough, 33, just revealed her toned butt and legs in a brand new Instagram video. Spin classes, strength training, and green juices are her must-haves.

  • Colorado woman left without teeth after finding out cost of replacement after they’re pulled

    Teresa Baca consented to having her teeth removed after neglecting her dental health during breast cancer treatment. The price for the next stage of the process shocked her, she said, and left her unable to pay. The dental office maintains she signed a form ahead of time.

  • You May Be Spending Too Much on Medicare if You’re Not Using These Programs

    Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65, as well as some younger people with certain disabilities. About 62.6 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare, and while...

  • South Korea's COVID-19 deaths strain crematories, hospitals

    Health officials in South Korea have instructed crematories to burn more bodies per day and funeral homes to add more refrigerators to store the dead as families struggle with funeral arrangements amid a rise in COVID-19 deaths. The country has been dealing with a massive coronavirus outbreak driven by the fast-moving omicron variant, which has compromised a once robust pandemic response and is driving up hospitalizations and fatalities.

  • Virus Experts Just Issued This Warning About the New COVID Variant

    COVID numbers are still steadily falling in the U.S. following Omicron's worrisome winter surge. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections were down by more than 16 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations had fallen by over 27 percent. But even as we enjoy some reprieve from the coronavirus, other countries around the world are once again being hit with an uptick in cases and hospitalizations thanks to a new COVID variant.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Issue