MindRank Begins IND-enabling Studies of its first AI-designed Drug, 8 Months After Program Initiation

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindRank AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven biotech company, today announced that the company has nominated a preclinical candidate (PCC) for an important class B GPCR drug target, 8 Months After Program Initiation. Historically, the development of small-molecule agonists of class B GPCRs has proven particularly challenging.

Among the fewer than 100 proprietary compounds which have been designed (by Mindrank's proprietary AI drug discovery platform, Molecule ProTM ), synthesized and some have undergone extensive characterization both in vitro and in vivo, MindRank's team has identified several lead compounds with excellent functional potency and selectivity, favorable ADME properties and oral bioavailability, desirable pharmacokinetics and safety profiles. They also showed robust preclinical efficacy and good tolerability in several disease-relevant animal models, thus great best-in-class potential for multiple chronic disease indications with large unmet medical needs.

This is the second drug candidate that has entered the IND-enabling stage since the company's inception less than one year ago; MindRank has successfully delivered an allosteric inhibitor preclinical candidate (PCC) with best-in-class potential within a few months since the program initiated as a collaboration with a publicly traded biotech company, which started IND-enabling studies in September 2021.

"Our platform has greatly improved the efficiency of drug discovery. We strive to push the boundaries of AI for drug discovery by continuous innovations," commented Zhangming Niu, Founder and CEO of MindRank

About MindRank AI:

MindRank is an AI-driven biotech company. We hope to improve the efficiency and success rate of the drug discovery through creative integration it with AI. The company's ultimate goal is to find better drugs, treat more diseases, and help more patients.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindrank-begins-ind-enabling-studies-of-its-first-ai-designed-drug-8-months-after-program-initiation-301462526.html

SOURCE MindRank AI

