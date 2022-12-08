U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Mindray Celebrates Opening Of Expanded Nashville Experience Center

·3 min read

Global developer of innovative healthcare solutions celebrated the Grand Opening of their newly-expanded Nashville Experience Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony – attendees included healthcare leaders and decision-makers in Nashville.   

MAHWAH, N.J. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for  patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, celebrated the grand opening of their newly-expanded Nashville Experience Center. Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the milestone event, featuring a cocktail reception and exclusive tours of the new Experience Center and Clinical Suites. Partners, customers, and C-level executives from leading health systems and group purchasing organizations (GPO) joined Mindray at the open house to celebrate the expansion of the only medical device showroom in the Nashville area.

From left to right - Kevin Wampler, John Jones, Wayne Quinn, Emily Mason, and Bill Dwyer.
Established over ten years ago, the Nashville Experience Center is an important pillar in the Mindray story, aligning with the company's mission to "Advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible." The expansion of the Nashville Experience Center includes new mock OR and ICU suites that are used as a showroom and also a readily available resource for Mindray's partners. Hospital groups, clinicians, and other healthcare professionals can visit the new Nashville Experience Center to connect, explore Mindray's newest solutions, and even benefit from hands-on training with Mindray's entire portfolio of innovative products.

"Nashville is known as the "Nation's Healthcare Industry Capital" with over 900 companies working in healthcare, making it an ideal location for the Experience Center. We wanted a comfortable place for our customers to access us, in their neck of the woods," said Bill Dwyer, Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Accounts, Mindray North America. Dwyer continued, "Mindray created this space for medical industry professionals. Selecting this location was a natural choice. In addition to being a great location in the middle of the U.S. and offering easy accessibility to the airport, Nashville is a fun and sought-after environment."

Mindray has infused the Nashville Experience Center with plenty of local culture, including work on display from local artists and signed guitars from local musicians. "Mindray has a dedicated team that lives in the Nashville area – we're excited to be a part of this vibrant community and committed to the professionals we serve. We saw the need to expand to best partner with the leading healthcare experts in the area and to highlight our complete solutions and product lines. Our goal is to empower healthcare professionals and partner together to provide a higher level of care, ultimately aligning us with our vision of better healthcare for all," said Kevin Wampler, Director, Corporate Accounts, Mindray North America.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

Inside the Mindray Nashville Experience Center.
New ICU suite at Mindray Nashville Experience Center.
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. (PRNewsfoto/Mindray North America)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindray-celebrates-opening-of-expanded-nashville-experience-center-301697737.html

SOURCE Mindray North America

