Mindray Showcases Hematology Innovations and Academic Achievements to the World at ISLH 2022

·2 min read

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Symposium on Technological Innovations in Laboratory Hematology, (ISLH 2022), was held between September 8-10 in Bologna, Italy. This event saw Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, showcase their hematology innovations and academic achievements to medical experts from Europe and around the world.

Held annually, the symposium serves as an international platform where the latest technology, new ideas and research findings in laboratory hematology are showcased and shared.

During ISLH 2022, Mindray held a seminar themed "The New Era of Digital Morphology", where Prof. Gina Zini and Prof. Anna Merino, two renowned experts in morphology, presented an evaluation of the outstanding performance of Mindray MC-80 Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer in detecting onco-hematological diseases by referring to special clinical cases, and introduced how MC-80, through high-resolution blood cell images, can help doctors screen and diagnose malignant and non-malignant blood diseases, respectively.

During the ISLH poster session, 32 posters from Mindray's hematology end users are presented after stringent evaluation based on unique insights and exceptional academic values, outnumbering all other exhibitors.

Before ISLH, Mindray attracted over 700 participants to the HemaTalk Italy 2022 Global Live Event. Dr. Ramon Simon-Lopez from Mindray IVD Scientific Research and Medical Affairs, noted that the company has been utilizing its global resources to build a learning and exchange platform for global medical experts and empower the future of laboratory medicine.

The attendees had an online conversation with Mindray R&D team to discuss the future of laboratory hematology and the latest trends in translating clinical research results into practice. A Q&A session followed where the attendees had their most-concerned questions answered by Mindray experts.

(PRNewsfoto/Mindray)
(PRNewsfoto/Mindray)

At its booth at ISLH 2022, Mindray showcased its new MC-80 Digital Cell Morphology Analyzer and the BC-700 Series Hematology Analyzer, attracting much interest from visitors.

Mindray's academic strength was also recognized by the ISLH committee, who granted Mindray the "Berend Houwen Travel Award" for outstanding contributions to the industry and excellence in academics.

About Mindray

Founded in 1991, Mindray is one of the leading global providers of medical devices and solutions. We are dedicated to innovation in the fields of Patient Monitoring & Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Medical Imaging System and Orthopaedics. Today, Mindray's products and services are available in over 190 countries and regions.

For more, visit www.mindray.com.

Rita Wang
rita.wang@mindray.com

(PRNewsfoto/Mindray)
(PRNewsfoto/Mindray)

SOURCE Mindray

