MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy Currently Screening Patients to Participate in a Clinical Study of Depression

MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC, a ketamine therapy clinic in Houston, Texas, wants to inform those interested that they are currently screening for candidates for their no-fee clinical study of depression. MindScape is the only intravenous (IV) ketamine clinic in Houston that offers meditation that is guided through virtual reality to complement their clinically proven IV ketamine therapies for the treatment of bipolar depression, anxiety disorders, severe depression, PTSD, psychiatric disorders, OCD, treatment-resistant depression, fibromyalgia, and chronic pain.

Ketamine has played an important role in the clinical industry since the 1960s and is a vital part of the anesthesiology field because of its ability keep the cardiorespiratory system stable in patients who have to be sedated, while also providing a certain level of numbness for pain. The typical drugs used to treat depression focus on regulating serotonin in the patient’s brain. Unfortunately, these antidepressant drugs can take a while to begin working regularly and they have several side effects, such as dry mouth, constipation, increased anxiety or aggression, blurred or skewed vision, dizziness, nausea, weight gain, insomnia, drowsiness, and reduced sex drive. Furthermore, antidepressants can be ineffective in approximately 30 percent of people who take them.

Ketamine works differently from the conventional antidepressant drugs by interacting with the neurotransmitter glutamine, which is a converted amino acid that is essential in supporting the central nervous system. The reconverted glutamine produces glutamic acid that can have an impact on balancing out emotions. When carefully administered, ketamine has been observed to offer treatment for PTSD and other kinds of depression and anxiety.

In recent developments, ketamine has taken on a new life and has started to be used more often to treat mood disorders, major depressive disorders, chronic pain, and other conditions that can make a person feeling lost and helpless. The people behind MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy believe Ketamine Infusion Therapy is the future of treating depression and can offer hope to people who have been suffering from depression and have already tried various treatments to no avail.

It should be noted, however, that there are certain medical conditions that have to be excluded from IV ketamine therapy. These include: uncontrolled high blood pressure; unstable heart disease; untreated hyperthyroid disease; renal insufficiency; liver impairment; psychosis, schizophrenia or current mania; history of ketamine dependence; current pregnancy; and IV access difficulty.

With regards to how soon ketamine therapy will take effect, many patients start to experience symptom improvement within two to four hours. But in some, it may take up to 24 to 48 hours. And with regards to the number of infusions, for fibromyalgia, psychiatric conditions, and chronic and migraine headaches, the clinic begins with a series of 6 infusions over a span of several weeks and this is followed by maintenance treatments every 3 to 5 weeks. The overall length of the treatment is very much dependent on the individual’s unique results and circumstances. For complex regional pain syndrome, which is formally called reflex sympathetic distropthy (RSD), four-hour infusions of five treatments daily or every other day are provided.

Founded in 2018, MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC has the mission of offering customized ketamine therapy as an innovative method of treating depression while being mindful of the cost and the physical, mental and emotion needs of their patients. It was founded based on the promise to compassionately and expertly deliver Concierge IV Ketamine Therapy for the treatment of mood disorders, treatment-resistant depression, and chronic pain conditions in an affordable way. Dr. Quang H Henderson, founder and medical director of MindScape, is a licensed board-certified emergency physician who have more than 20 years of experience in using ketamine. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch and he completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at UT Houston Health Science Center/ Hermann Hospital.

Those who are interested in the upcoming clinical study or in the services offered by the ketamine clinic in Houston can check out the MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, PLLC website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

