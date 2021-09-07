U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,389.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.25
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.20
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.53
    -0.76 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -21.90 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.49 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.68 (+4.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0430
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,068.72
    +15.04 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.89
    +16.16 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.56
    -15.62 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Mindset Pharma Develops Highly Specialized Preclinical Rodent Trained Studies with Its Drugs to Differentiate Between Their Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Effects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mindset Pharma Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE:MSET) (FSE:9DF) (OTCQB:MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that it has developed first-in-class studies to enable the Company to confirm the psychedelic effect of its novel compounds with greater accuracy.

In partnership with InterVivo Solutions, Mindset has trained rats to discriminate psilocybin effects from saline via oral and subcutaneous dosing, which to the Company’s knowledge is a first in the psychedelics field of research. By training animals to discriminate psilocybin from saline, Mindset can better determine if they are "experiencing" psilocybin-like effects when administered the Company's proprietary compounds. Mindset will have an exceptionally strong indicator confirming the efficacy, safety, and duration of its novel proprietary psychedelic drug candidates, and will be able to support its lead compounds as they progress towards clinical trials.

Mindset has also confirmed within this test that LSD generalizes to the psilocybin cue, at approximately 1/10th of the dose of psilocybin, or approximately 10 times the potency of psilocybin. Additionally, Mindset has demonstrated, for the first time that we are aware of, that orally administered psilocybin shows nearly identical stimulus generalization to subcutaneously administered psilocybin, which will allow Mindset to confirm oral bioavailability of Mindset NCE’s.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented: "Mindset has run a battery of highly specialized in vitro and in vivo tests on its patent pending novel compounds to select the most optimized psychedelic drug candidates for further development. This latest innovative test will enable Mindset to further strengthen the translational potential of Mindset's proprietary compounds, and better understand the molecular mechanisms and neuronal circuits underlying their neuropsychological effects.”

To watch a video of Mindset’s CEO discuss the announcement in greater detail, please visit: https://youtu.be/eKH-sEU1knw

About Mindset Pharma
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss/Tim Regan
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788

Company Contact:
James Lanthier, CEO
Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development
Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com
Phone: 416-479-4094

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Words From Dr. Fauci That Make Me Optimistic About Moderna's Booster, Even If It's Delayed

    The U.S. is ready to launch its coronavirus vaccine booster program as of Sept. 20. Vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been preparing for this moment for months. The FDA is likely to issue a decision on the Pfizer booster, however.

  • This Could Be Novavax's Ace in the Hole

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has its skeptics. Its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate ResVax experienced two clinical setbacks, and it has pushed back its anticipated timeline for filing for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 three times. Novavax should file for EUA in the U.K. for NVX-CoV2373 within weeks, followed quickly by filings in the European Union and other countries.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

    All three stocks on this list can more than double your money according to investment bank analysts who cover them.

  • A Big Pharma CEO Is Battling Wall Street’s Most Feared Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- One afternoon in mid-April, Emma Walmsley, the chief executive officer of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, logged into what could be one of the most important video conferences of her career. A few days earlier Elliott Investment Management, the U.S.-based activist fund, had contacted the drugmaker’s chairman, Jonathan Symonds, with some alarming news. Without GSK’s knowledge, Elliott had been quietly buying up billions of dollars of its shares. Now Gordon Singer, a managing partner at the fi

  • Pfizer booster likely to be OK’d by Sept. 20, but Moderna’s may lag, Fauci says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only COVID-19 vaccine booster available by Sept. 20, the Biden administration's target date to begin offering them, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that Moderna's shot shouldn't be too far behind.

  • Ivermectin: Why are US anti-vaxxers touting a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid?

    Trumpian Republicans Louie Gohmert, Rand Paul and Ron Johnson have all promoted anti-parastic drug as possible answer to coronavirus despite US Food and Drug Administration warning against it

  • Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study

    A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed, easing some concerns about its longer-term immune response to the highly contagious strain of the virus. The study comes amid concerns about the Chinese vaccine's efficacy against Delta, which has become the dominant variant globally and is driving a surge in new infections even in the most vaccinated countries. Several countries which have relied heavily on the Sinovac vaccine have begun giving booster shots developed by Western manufacturers to people fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.

  • This Could Be Israel’s Level-Up in the Fight Against COVID

    David Cohen/GettyJERUSALEM—As the hours clicked down towards Sept. 1, when Israel embarked on a risky experiment of opening the school year while COVID-19 infections spike to unprecedented levels, the country’s COVID czar, Salman Zarka, gloomily acknowledged to a local radio station that “the picture is very disturbing, and regarding morbidity, the situation is really not good. Looking at the rise in morbidity, unfortunately, there is no surprise in the number of deaths.”As Israel has learned th

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    The US National Poison Data System reported 459 cases of Ivermectin exposure across the country in August.

  • Pfizer Booster Likely Ready To Roll Out Beginning Week Of Sept. 20, Dr. Fauci Predicts

    Moderna could take a bit longer, he cautioned.

  • Japan to purchase 150 million doses of Takeda-produced Novavax vaccines - drugmaker

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday the Japanese government agreed to purchase 150 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it will produce using Novavax Inc's formula. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is preparing to make the vaccine domestically and will distribute it in early 2022, pending approval from regulators, the company said in a statement. The TAK-019 vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials in Japan, according to Takeda.

  • EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

    The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people 16 and older have received two doses, “to restore protection after it has waned.” EMA’s experts are carrying out an “accelerated assessment” of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results from an ongoing trial in which about 300 healthy adults received a booster shot about six months after their second dose.

  • Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts

    Israel this month will present data from an extensive rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is weighing White House plans to begin a booster drive in the United States. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry, said the ministry had been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to brief its advisors at a Sept. 17 meeting.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Cut HGV training by three quarters to ease shortages, logistics boss urges

    Lorry driver training should be shortened by three-quarters to help tackle the “intense pressure” on supply chains, according to the head of one of Britain’s biggest trucking companies.

  • Intel Stock: Low Valuation Makes it Worth The Wait

    There’s no denying that Intel (INTC) stock is cheap. Shares in the semiconductor giant trade for a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13x. That’s far below the valuation of its main chip rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), which trade for around 44x and 54.9x earnings, respectively. Much of this valuation discrepancy has to do with the company’s anemic growth and its many past missteps. But with a new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, who could turn around its ship, Intel might b

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.957, Weakens Under 109.590; Low Volume to Hamper Trade

    The direction of the USD/JPY on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 109.707.

  • Emerging Currencies Are in ‘Sweet Spot’ for Carry Trades Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in developing nations will take center stage this week as assurances that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates lay the groundwork for an extended rally in emerging-market currencies. Policy makers in Poland, Russia, Peru and Malaysia are all due to set borrowing costs, safe in the view that U.S. rates will remain low for longer, a message that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hammered home at Jackson Hole. And it means that any hawkish turn in emerging m

  • It was a truly great quarter for “great quarter” mentions on Wall Street

    Executives are celebrating booming sales as the US stock market sets record high after record high: The words “great quarter” and their synonyms were mentioned during earnings calls a record 327 times in August, according to call transcript data compiled by Sentieo. A record percentage of companies in the S&P 500 Index of large US stocks have said revenue came in higher than estimates during the second quarter, according to FactSet. An analyst at Stephens congratulated medical device company Cooper Companies, up 26% in 2021, "on the record quarter."