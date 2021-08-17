U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Mindset raises over $20,000 US to help India

·4 min read

The India Covid Relief Fundraiser is the centerpiece of a multi pronged effort to support Mindset's India based teams and their communities

MINNEAPOLIS and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset, the global leader in human-centered software, solutions and teams built for the SAP platform, today announced the successful result of its fund raising campaign to support Covid Relief efforts in India.

(PRNewsfoto/Mindset)
(PRNewsfoto/Mindset)

Like many around the world, Mindset has been concerned regarding the conditions in India due to the second wave of COVID-19. The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases across India significantly impacted communities, the health care infrastructure, and individual families. With two locations and a global team we care about in India, Mindset has been committed to helping address this crisis.

"We are so excited by the results of our efforts and happy we could do something to help," said Mindset CEO, Gavin Quinn. "Like so many around the world, we have been both dismayed and concerned by the impacts of Covid in India. We wanted to do everything we could to help our India-based employees, their families, and the communities they call home."

Mindset's fundraising efforts centered on two charitable organizations, AidIndia.org and the Suriya Foundation which is associated with Mantra Social Services. Donations were made by Mindset's employees, customers and partners. In addition to raising funds, Mindset added a matching sum of $10,000 US. The total amount raised was $22,000 US.

Mindset's fundraiser was the centerpiece of a series of relief efforts that Mindset put in place to support our teams based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Those efforts include:

  • Covid-Relief Packages to all employees which contained essential supplies such as oximeters, masks, sanitizer, thermometer, gloves, etc.

  • An Emergency Response Team (ERT) was created to provide immediate support to employees - medical facilities, finding oxygen, arranging vaccinations, covid testing, locating available hospital beds or any kind of necessary support.

  • Health Insurance was doubled for employees and their families, ensuring additional COVID-19 coverage

  • Covid Support E-Handbook which was updated with relevant information with regards to Covid awareness, ERT and Insurance contact details.

  • Additional Flexible Leave policy for anyone who is directly impacted by the virus

  • Fundraising Efforts

"We are pleased and grateful for the response to our fundraising efforts," added Parvathy Sankar, Managing Director of Mindset India and VP at Mindset. "Sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to this fund. We hope our contributions will bring relief to families affected by COVID-19."

Announced in January 2021, Mindset India currently has two locations and over 30 employees located in facilities in Mindset Bengaluru and Mindset Hyderabad. Mindset's expansion to India is to support three key global objectives:

  • Greater global scale to our growing SAP S/4HANA practice.

  • Build a comprehensive world-class team in India that will provide end-to-end capabilities rather than simply being an offshore implementation and delivery wing.

  • Positions Mindset to better expand our business capabilities for our Asia Pacific customers.

An SAP Partner, Mindset is the leader in innovation and design-centric enablement utilizing the next generation of the SAP development platform. Mindset is the provider of choice for leading organizations that rely on SAP to drive their businesses. Mindset's solutions include Design, Custom Development, Implementation Services, Strategic Services and Managed Services utilizing SAP's S/4HANA, Cloud, BTP Fiori, IoT, EWM, RISE and Mobile platforms. Mindset's Software Solutions include the Mindset App Analyzer for Fiori™, Mindset's WarehouseWiser™, and Mindset SafeTransport™. The company also provides SAP Experts for the full spectrum of SAP products.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations to leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and to plan and take their next strategic leaps. Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought leaders and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe including SAP TechEd and Sapphire NOW®.

Mindset is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com.

SAP, SAP Fiori, SAP S/4HANA and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

MINDSET CONTACT:
Amy McNeil Lund
Mindset
800 Washington Ave N STE 905
Minneapolis, MN 55401
amylund@mindsetconsulting.com
https://www.mindsetconsulting.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindset-raises-over-20-000-us-to-help-india-301350130.html

SOURCE Mindset

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP's exit from petroleum, which made up just 5% of its annual earnings, speeds up its exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from environmentally conscious investors. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Shenzhen is paying online businesses to sell somewhere besides Amazon

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Gensler Warns of Chinese Company Risks After SEC Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued his most direct warning yet on Monday about the risks of investing in Chinese companies.Gensler said in a video message that there is a lot that American investors don’t know about some Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. His remarks come just weeks after the regulator halted initial public offerings of Chinese companies until they boost disclosures and warned investors may not be aware that t

  • GM To Replace All Battery Modules In Some Chevy Bolt EVs As It Looks To Move Past Fire Incidents

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported on Monday. What Happened: GM has informed some owners they can book appointments from August 23 onwards to have all of the modules in their batteries replaced with new ones with a new eight-year 100,000 mile warranty. The Chevy Bolt EV has been recalled twice over risk of battery fire and a fix provided by the company in May did not fully work, forcing G

  • Engine No. 1 is all talk, no strategy with Exxon Mobil

    The tell: No specific recommendations on how Exxon should become a leader in profitable clean-energy production.

  • Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints. U.S.-headquartered Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to the post. The job advertisement did not go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Canadian Grain Shippers, Railroads Brace For Lower Grain Volumes

    Canadian grain shippers expect rail service to match demand this crop year, although lingering service issues from summer wildfires plus broader network capacity concerns are also on their minds. Grain stakeholders anticipate lower volumes this crop year, which runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022, as this summer's drought in western Canada will likely lower crop volumes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Canadian wheat production to be its lowest since 2010-2011, resulting in lower export

  • Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy

    Several Chinese ports are facing congestion as vessels due to call at Ningbo are bing diverted and cargo processing is slowed partly due to stricter disinfection measures under China's "zero-tolerance" coronavirus policy. On Tuesday, more than 50 container vessels were queuing at Ningbo port, China's second largest marine centre, Refinitiv data showed, up from 28 on Aug. 10 when a COVID-19 case was reported at one of its terminals. At least 14 vessels operated by CMA CGM, five Maersk vessels and four Hapag-Lloyd ships have decided to skip Ningbo, while dozens of vessels are adjusting their schedules, the shipping groups said.

  • Oil prices weighed down by weak Asian demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with both contracts heading for a fourth straight session of losses, weighed down by a weak demand picture in Asia and OPEC and its allies saying the market does not need more crude. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.25 per barrel as of 0918 GMT, after rising as high as $69.77 earlier in the session. On the demand side, daily crude processing in China, the world's biggest oil importer, fell to its lowest in July since May 2020 as independent plants slashed production amid tighter quotas, high inventories and weakening profits.

  • SNC-Lavalin completes closing of Resources Oil & Gas business

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announces that it has completed the closing of the sale of its Resources Oil & Gas business on August 15, following receipt of Saudi Arabian regulatory approval.

  • What are your rights if an employer threatens a WFH pay cut?

    If your employer is considering cutting your pay because you’re a home-worker, what are your legal rights — and is there anything you can do?

  • U.S. is seeing an ‘unprecedented reality for job seekers’: ZipRecruiter CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi speak with ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel about the company’s Q2 earnings report, outlook for the labor market, the future of remote work, and much more.