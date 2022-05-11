Mindtickle and BoostUp.ai Announce Integration Between Sales Readiness and Revenue Intelligence Platforms

Mindtickle and BoostUp's combined solutions help create more data-driven revenue teams and enhance individual seller performance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle , the leader in sales readiness technology, today announced a partnership with BoostUp.ai, the leading Revenue Operations and Intelligence Platform. The companies have partnered to build an integration between their two platforms that utilizes insights on deal and account health to suggest relevant content and enablement programs. This helps reps get better with every sale and win more.

The joint sales readiness and revenue intelligence solution goes beyond existing products in the market that stop at pipeline and activity analysis. Instead, it drives quantifiable behavior change by providing visibility into calls, emails and meetings.

Mindtickle provides solutions for sales enablement, sales content management and conversation intelligence — all in one place. BoostUp.ai brings all your revenue data together and turns it into revenue insights that provide complete visibility into the sales process, identifies pipeline risks, and improves operational efficiency and predictable revenue growth. The unified solution provides revenue teams with complete visibility into seller readiness levels and deal performance. It also provides all of the workflows front-line managers and enablement teams require to effectively train and coach sellers.

Specific capabilities unlocked by the new integration include:

CROs/CSOs get full visibility into the health of the entire business, from pipeline and forecasts to deal and account health, risk analytics, competitor mentions, and customer sentiment, improving go-to-market effectiveness

RevOps leaders get all data and analytics in one place and a higher end-user adoption of insights via fewer platforms and interfaces

Sales managers enable better deal execution and can immediately start coaching sessions based on deal and account health insights

Enablement leaders can intelligently recommend relevant content and training programs

Reps get buyer insights on all of their accounts and deals. They can update Salesforce right from Mindtickle, rather than juggling multiple platforms

"Mindtickle's vision is to create a system of record for the seller, just like the CRM is the system of record for the buyer. Bringing revenue intelligence and forecasting into the realm of readiness, we will be able to capture many more data points on the seller," said Krishna Depura, CEO, Mindtickle. "Not only do reps and managers benefit from the insights, training and content required for success, but RevOps teams now have a better way to predict how to hit revenue goals. We are very excited to partner with BoostUp.ai on this capability."

"Revenue execution is getting revolutionized with data — both qualitative and quantitative. Accurate digital data insights allow for revenue optimization at every level, from forecast accuracy and pipeline visibility to improved seller and manager performance. Intelligent operationalized data allows revenue teams to accelerate performance at every level," said Sharad Verma, co-founder and CEO, BoostUp.ai. "With this Mindtickle-BoostUp partnership, companies finally have a platform that delivers on both ends, enabling predictable forecasts and fostering productive teams."

Mindtickle's revenue intelligence solution is now available. For more information, please visit www.mindtickle.com .

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk and Wipro be ready to grow revenue by increasing Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #5 sales product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About BoostUp.ai

BoostUp's Revenue Operations & Intelligence platform is the "Front Office" for digital revenue teams to achieve forecasting accuracy, operational efficiency, increased win rates, and predictable revenue growth. BoostUp is recognized as an industry leader by G2, analysts, and leading companies including Teradata, Udemy, Iterable, Degreed, and Cloudflare, trust BoostUp.ai to drive predictable revenue growth. For more information visit: www.boostup.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

