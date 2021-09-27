U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Mindtree Recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021

·3 min read

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute as one among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 (Top 50 – Large Companies).

Mindtree Logo
Mindtree Logo

Of the 712 organizations evaluated for consideration in this list, 512 organizations met the eligibility criteria of:

  • Women employees constituting at least 10% of their workforce

  • Women employees sharing at least 70% positive feedback on the Trust Index© — Great Place to Work® Institute's globally accepted framework used to measure employee experience

Further, Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations were then studied based on gender parity in experience and representation across levels to arrive at India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021.

"Diversity and inclusivity are key to our ability to unlock creativity, drive innovation, and redefine possibilities," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "This prestigious recognition validates our tireless efforts in building a truly inclusive environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered, regardless of gender and other differences. For us, recognitions such as this are a matter of pride as well as responsibility. Well over a third of our global workforce consists of women professionals. We are committed to taking that number up to 40% by the year 2030."

"One thing the Best Workplaces™ for Women have taught us is that irrespective of the challenges posed by the pandemic or even the industry they operate in – they are intentional about building a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment," said Sandhya Ramesh, Head of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice at Great Place to Work® India. "Voices of their women employees, the quality of inclusive practices and actions taken towards equitable distribution of power within the organization is a testimony to that."

The report and the complete list of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 can be viewed here https://www.greatplacetowork.in/women/.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com

About Great Place to Work®

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, the research conducted by Great Place to Work® has focused on the state of trust in workplaces, what drives employee experience, and its impact on the business outcomes. The research reveals that there is a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance, and that best workplaces consistently outperform major stock indices in India.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Mindtree

