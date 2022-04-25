U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.00
    -35.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,455.00
    -273.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,259.75
    -93.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.30
    -24.40 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.74
    -4.33 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.50
    -18.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.63 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +7.24 (+31.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2721
    -0.0114 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1490
    -0.2760 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,561.61
    -1,148.83 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.15
    -52.42 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.07
    -159.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Mindtree and Sapiens Announce Partnership to Digitally Transform the Insurance Industry

·3 min read

The partnership leverages both companies' extensive expertise in data-driven digital transformation

WARREN, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, and Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance, banking and financial services industries, today announced a partnership to help insurance companies drive digital transformation.

Mindtree
Mindtree

The combination of Sapiens' industry-leading, cloud-native, core suite of banking and insurance applications, and Mindtree's deep domain knowledge and expansive delivery capabilities will enable insurance companies to increase scale, speed-to-market, and customer satisfaction as they embrace digital. Initially designed to support insurance system implementations, the partnership will first focus on North America and subsequently grow into Europe and Asia.

"We are delighted to partner with Mindtree in the Property & Casualty and Life & Annuity insurance markets. Our collective insurance industry and digital transformation experience will further strengthen our delivery capabilities and scale, which will drive continued growth and customer satisfaction," said Jamie Yoder, North America President and General Manager at Sapiens. "Together, we will power insurers with the competitive edge to meet market demands and succeed in the digital age of insurance."

"Our partnership with Sapiens emphasizes our longstanding commitment to innovation," said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at Mindtree. "Digital technologies have unlocked a significant opportunity for banking, financial services, and insurance companies to not just streamline processes, but also drive new business and operating models centered on engaging and disruptive experiences. The combined strengths of Mindtree and Sapiens will enable these companies to maximize digital transformation and business outcomes."

Sapiens' full set of offerings for P&C, L&A and banking empowers customers to improve operational efficiency, expand revenue streams, and increase customer engagement and satisfaction using digital and omni-channel experiences. Sapiens CoreSuite enables P&C insurers to rapidly deploy core systems on the cloud, including business intelligence, reinsurance and portal solutions for all lines of business.

By combining Sapiens' knowledge acquired through years of customer engagements around the world with Mindtree's industry-leading, digital-first implementation processes and global scale, the two companies will help customers lower risk and speed up implementations and integrations.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com.

Sapiens
Sapiens
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-and-sapiens-announce-partnership-to-digitally-transform-the-insurance-industry-301531738.html

SOURCE Mindtree

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hir

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Stocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerThe Stoxx 600 Europe

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero in Year Worse Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hi

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Bears Hunt Down Market Bulls; Twitter Warms To Elon Musk Bid

    The major indexes and leading stocks suffered serious losses yet again. Twitter is warming to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid.

  • Stocks Will Shake Off Gloom and Shine, Defiance’s Jablonski Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dreary headlines wash over investors every day -- war in Ukraine, inflation, the unending spread of Covid-19, supply-chain troubles. All the gloom has market analysts downgrading prospects for U.S. growth and predicting a recession. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French Pr

  • Nasdaq Futures Signal Drop as $1 Trillion Erased Since Netflix

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity index futures signaled further losses on Monday as investors fretted over monetary tightening and risks from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, while technology stocks remained under pressure from higher bond yields ahead of a big week for earnings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Sec

  • Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

    In this article, we will look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022. If you want to skip reading about why zinc prices are on the rise, you can go to Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022. Zinc has a variety of uses that range from […]

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.