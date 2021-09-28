U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.25
    -63.86 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,515.81
    -353.56 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,667.66
    -302.31 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.97
    -21.03 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.57
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    -16.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.35 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5530
    +0.0690 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0175 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4570
    +0.4790 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,636.56
    -1,921.27 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.84
    -22.31 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.72
    -17.68 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Mineplex Marks Its First Anniversary in Dubai

·3 min read

More than 150 Guests Lauded the Successful Launch of the Blockchain and Its Stable Performance Round the Year.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Recently, Mineplex has celebrated its maiden year at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. The unprecedented CrossFi Mineplex placed the feather of success in its cap by launching and operating the blockchain by indicating stability in its PLEX token during the hard hit days of the crypto market.

Attended by a retinue of experts and leaders of the crypto & banking industry, Mineplex unveiled Mineplex 2.0 at the event. The new project and product will surely determine the development of the crypto industry. The experts discussed creating new projects paradigm and the needs for educational products of the market. The ongoing project will ensure firm belief and faith in the crypto industry leading to the popularity of crypto currency and putting forth silver bullet solution to the recurrent issues of digital banking industry. A fruitful discussion on how Blockchain brings revolutionary changes into the banking sector and Mineplex's entry into new markets was fruit bearing.

The honorable guests observed the launch of the Mineplex 2.0 corporate style and presentation of the Mineplex crypto card and its function. New revolutionary products of the project were unveiled and the signing of Mineplex cooperation agreement with Dzing Finance Ltd. This partnership will allow to create a powerful payment product under the brand of MinePlex, which will provide an opportunity to have both physical and virtual accounts in as many as 37 currencies within the digital payment wallet. Additionally, it will become possible to perform any payment operations in PLEX tokens, bypassing intermediaries. Besides, countdown to the start of the unique MinePlex mobile application with access to all wallets and products in one click was envisaged.

Since its inception, the company has established a trusted relationship with its users. Consequently, the number of users increases by 25% every month leading to an unwritten trust agreement between the users and the Mineplex. Also it testifies to the efficient services provided by the CrossFi Mineplex.

With a team of over 60 specialist members, Mineplex proudly confirms its member's presence in more than 10 countries including Uruguay, Russia, Singapore, Dubai, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, etc while the project is set to be presented in more than 72 countries of the world.

Mineplex tokens soar high and are listed on six leading international exchanges that involve Azbit, Bibox, BitMart, Ataix, STEX and BitZexchange. Mineplex was seen at the apex, ranking among the Top3 of the leading Blockchain projects, at the end of the year, according to International Business Times. Besides, it also received high marks from users and experts of renowned rating platforms like Foundico.

Aleksandr Mamasidikov Co-founder of MinePlex Banking: "We are entering a new era of development not only of the project, but also of the market as a whole. The banking system in its current form cannot cover the needs of consumers. We have developed CrossFi technology and a number of financial instruments in order to change the industry and make blockchain and cryptocurrency a part of every client's daily reality".

Adding fame to the name of the Mineplex, CoinGecko initiates the capitalization of Mineplex making it the most influential digital financial service. Market Capitalization earned PLEX 351st place in the rating and it achieved the top 200th position in just a few days, exceeding the capitalization of $172 million. Currently, this indicator has crossed $345 million, indicating such a huge leap in just a month span.

About Mineplex

Mineplex, established in September 2020, is a digital banking company that intends to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. The company works out its own Blockchain and CrossFi Technology to serve dual financial services; traditional banking system and the adeptness of Blockchain Technology. Mineplex is one of the leading companies that drew the attention of the largest crypto platform to the uniqueness and prospects of CrossFi technology.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mineplexio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mineplexio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mineplexio/

Media Contact

Brand: Mineplex
Contact: Aleksandr Mamasidikov, CMO
E-mail: info@mineplex.io
Website: https://mineplex.io

SOURCE: Mineplex



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665897/Mineplex-Marks-Its-First-Anniversary-in-Dubai

Recommended Stories

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Agnico Eagle to Buy Canadian Gold Rival in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. agreed to acquire Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in an all-stock deal to create a bullion giant in mine-friendly countries, heralding a potential wave of industry consolidation. The shares of both Canadian miners fell.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    Investors looking to their investments for current and future income should think critically about the nature of a company's business.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With No Buy Ratings on Wall Street

    Chances are Wall Street has a favorable view of the publicly traded company you're looking to add to your portfolio. According to data from CNBC, over 90% of all S&P 500 stock ratings from Wall Street analysts were the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" between 1997 and 2017. Wall Street analysts might simply be playing the favorable odds that higher-quality businesses will increase in value over time.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.