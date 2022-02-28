Miner Suffers Fatal Injury at Berwind Mine

Dr. Phil CBS

The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, ignited a nationwide movement in the fight for racial equality in America. But after nearly two years, has anything changed? "One noteworthy indicator of progress is that there's now more national and global consciousness about anti-Blackness and structural and systemic racism," says Dr. Shaun Harper, a professor of education and business at the University of Southern California. "But consciousness alone will not redress centuries of racial violence, negligence, and harm. We need policy change." When Dr. Phil asks, "Has there ever been a better time to be Black in America than now?" how does Dr. Harper respond? In Monday's episode, "2 Years Later: Have Views on Black Lives Changed?" Dr. Phil talks to leading experts in academia, law, education, real estate, and business to have a frank and open discussion about being Black in America.