Minera Alamos Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: CA$0.011 loss per share (vs CA$0.007 profit in 3Q 2022)

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$1.79m (down 80% from 3Q 2022).

Net loss: CA$4.97m (down by 264% from CA$3.04m profit in 3Q 2022).

CA$0.011 loss per share (down from CA$0.007 profit in 3Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Minera Alamos Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 39% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 22% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Minera Alamos' balance sheet health.

