Minera IRL Announces Director Resignation

LIMA, Peru, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) announces that Michael Iannacone has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Iannacone has been an independent director of Minera since December 2016 and the Board of Directors and management team would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution over the past 5 years.

About Minera IRL Limited

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE and BVL listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration and development in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru and is currently advancing the Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

