U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.75
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    +1.18 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.53 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5000
    +0.1950 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,315.71
    -455.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.63
    +55.30 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.32
    -4.98 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Minera IRL Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Gold Mine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Minera IRL Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce that it has today filed on SEDAR a new Technical Report updating the mineral resource estimate for its Corihuarmi Gold Mine (“Corihuarmi”).

The new report, dated effective August 9, 2021, and titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Mine Property - Minera IRL Limited”, was prepared by Mining Plus. Highlights of the Current Report were previously announced in the Company’s June 28, 2021 press release, and included a measured and indicated resource at Corihuarmi totalling 13.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.21 grams per tonne.

Qualified Persons

The Corihuarmi mineral resources were estimated by Geologist Maria Muñoz, MAIG QP(Geo). Ms. Muñoz is a full-time employee of Mining Plus Peru SAC and is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who takes responsibility for it.

The technical content contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Muñoz.

About Minera IRL

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE and BVL listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration and development in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru and is currently advancing the Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

About Mining Plus

Mining Plus is an Australian engineering and mining technical services provider, consisting of professionals specialising in geology, mining engineering (Surface & Underground), geotechnical engineering, and operational management. Part of the Mining Plus core business is Resource and Reserve Estimation, mine planning, and the respective sign-off for the relevant authorities. Mining Plus has a global presence and a local office in Lima, Peru.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Pérez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Pedro Valdez
Vice President Investor Relations
+51 1 418 – 1230

Susan Gabbie
Chief Communications Officer
+51 1 418 – 1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements are based on assumptions. While management believes these assumptions and statements are reasonable in context, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to political, legal, regulatory, business, and economic risks and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Minera IRL’s actual results and future performance to be materially different than those expected or estimated future results, performance or achievements and that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

Minera IRL assumes no obligation, except as may be required by law, to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Risks, uncertainties and contingencies and other factors that might cause actual performance to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Peru’s ability to contain the COVID-19 crisis, changes in the capital or precious metals markets and changes to legislative, political, social, health or economic developments both within Peru and in general.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    The Oracle of Omaha has a knack for picking out time-tested businesses that consistently outperform.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Common Stock (FLGT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FLGT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Moderna, BioNTech Extend Record Rally Ahead of Booster Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE are extending this year’s stock rally ahead of new guidance on the need for boosters.The two companies have each surged more than 480% the past year to record highs. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech’s partner on the shot, which has a fulsome list of other marketed drugs driving its valuation, has broken through a 21-year high as investors pile into vaccine-tied stocks.“It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if you don’t own it,

  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    SDC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]