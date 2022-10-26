U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Minera IRL Announces Trading on OTCQB and DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

Minera IRL Limited
·2 min read
Minera IRL Limited
Minera IRL Limited

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera”, the “Company” or “we”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have been uplisted from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) in the United States under the symbol “MRLLF”. In addition, the Company’s ordinary shares are now eligible for deposit and withdrawal with the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), which should facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of trades in the United States.

To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, which is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima in Peru (BVL:MIRL), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:MIRL) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB:DZX).

About Minera IRL Limited

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE, BVL, FWB and OTCQB listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration, development, and operations in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru while assessing opportunities to advance its Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Perez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Pedro Valdez
Head of Investor Relations
+51 1 418-1230

Susan Gabbie
Manager, Communications
+51 1 418-1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements.” Forward looking statements are based on assumptions. While management believes these assumptions and statements are reasonable in context, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to political, legal, regulatory, business, environmental and economic risks and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements in this press release include a reference to the Company’s expectation that the uplisting and DTC eligibility should facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of trades in the United States, and its belief that the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on its other active markets. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Minera IRL’s actual results and future performance to be materially different than those expected or estimated future results, performance or achievements and that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results, or achievements.

Minera IRL assumes no obligation, except as may be required by law, to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Risks, uncertainties and contingencies and other factors that might cause actual performance to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Peru's ability to continue to contain the COVID-19 crisis, changes in and access to the capital or precious metals markets, weather, labor unrest, the uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration and changes to legislative, political, social, health or economic developments both within Peru and in general.


