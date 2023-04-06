Mineral & Financial Investments anticipating some "pretty transformative events"

London, UK --News Direct-- Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (AIM:MAFL) chief executive Jacques Vaillancourt speaks to Proactive following the release of interim results for the six months to 31st December 2022.

Vallaincourt gives his take on the highlights before looking to the post-period and beyond, saying that he is expecting "some pretty transformative events" in the next six months.

