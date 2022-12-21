U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.32
    +58.70 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,365.37
    +515.63 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,728.38
    +181.27 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.78
    +34.77 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    +2.16 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6640
    -0.0200 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0093 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1370
    +0.4070 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,795.49
    -72.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.35
    +0.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

MINERAL HILL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" wishes to announce the closing of the Non-Brokered Private Placement having received the acceptance by the TSXV.

The Company raised $150,000 comprised of 600,000 common shares at $0.25 per share to be used as general working capital.

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOUR

ABOUT MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD

Mineral Hill is a publicly trading junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and possible mining of natural resources, with the objective of further developing its optioned exploration located in south-western British Columbia (the "BC-Project").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the property option referred to above will be exercised or the private placement referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c2793.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pentland Brands Limited Taps Matt Rock to Fill President of Americas Role

    Rock will replace Jim Gerson, who will retire at the end of the year.

  • Think Research Announces Closing of $2.5 Million First Tranche of Previously Announced Equity Financing

    Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), an innovative disruptor focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered equity private placement (the "Equity Financing"), issuing a total of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.5 million. The Company int

  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces $3,000,000 Private Placement

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce the offering of up to 15,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit as a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital expenditures including operating expenses, research and development, pursuing advancement of the Company's business plan, s

  • Women Lead Values-Based Investing

    Women now manage most of the wealth in America. And they invest for reasons beyond simply maximizing investment returns. The post Women Lead Values-Based Investing appeared first on Worth.

  • While private equity firms own 32% of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 38% ownership

    If you want to know who really controls Capstone Copper Corp. ( TSE:CS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Top White House Cybersecurity Official Plans to Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The US’s first national cyber director, Chris Inglis, is planning to step down in the coming months, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysInglis has worked

  • Elon Musk posts cryptic message to Chinese social media site Weibo as he confirms Twitter exit plan

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk made his first post to Chinese social media site Weibo in more than four weeks, lamenting a disconnect in public discourse between “words” and “actions.”

  • Review: What it’s like to drive GMC’s new $100,000+ Hummer EV

    GMC’s Hummer EV is an earthmoving, behemoth of a pickup that is everything most EV buyers are not trying to be - brash, in your face, and intimidating. But when they hear it’s electric, their ears sort of perk up.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • 12 Best Tech Stocks For Long Term Investment

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best tech stocks for long term investment. If you want to read about some more tech stocks for long term investment, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks For Long Term Investment. In no era of human history have business and technology been so inextricably linked as they […]

  • Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • 1 Unique Stock-Split Stock I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

    This unique stock split provided investors with an entity that offers an attractive and fast-growing dividend.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.