U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,717.57
    -1,134.00 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

MINERAL HILL ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·1 min read
  • MLN.F
  • MHI.V
  • MHIFF

Toronto: TSX-V: MHI
Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN
OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce that under the terms of the Call-Option granted by MRF, announced previously on April 14, 2022, the Company will raise an initial equity financing as working capital via a private placement of CAD 150,000 for 600,000 common shares, at $0.25 per share. The share price for the private placement coincides with the approximate average closing prices since MHI's trading resumption on April 25, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Company seeks Safe Harbor.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c3549.html

