Mineral Hill Industries Announces the Commencement of Its Exploration Program of Dot-Apex Claim Group

Trading Symbols:
TSX Venture Exchange: MHI
Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN
OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" wishes to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the initial interest in the Dot-Apex Claim group by paying the owner CAD 10,000 and issuing 100,000 shares of the Company as committed under the previously announced Earn-In-Agreement ("EIO-Agr").

Further, the Company committed CAD 84,728 for exploration expenditures on the Dot-Apex claims as outlined in the EIO-Agr.

The Dot-Apex exploration program recently commenced by Mineral Hill's exploration team led by Daniel G. Cardinal, P. Geo., F.G.A.C. Mineral exploration surveys are presently being carried out on the Apex and Dot gold-bearing zones consisting of geochemical soil & rock sampling surveys and geological & geophysical VLF-EM surveys. All soil and rock samples have been collected, stored and shipped to a global leading laboratory in Vancouver, BC following strict protocols under the National Instrument 43-101guidelines. This first phase of the Company's exploration program is expected to conclude prior to the return of seasonal inclement weather conditions.

ABOUT MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD

Mineral Hill is a publicly traded junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties, with a primary objective of developing the Dot-Apex Claim Group ("Apex Claims") and the Master-ACE Claim Group ("ACE Claims"), located in south-western British Columbia. The Apex Claims consist of contiguous claim cells totalling 2,406.13 hectares and the ACE Claims totalling 695.09 hectares.

The Company seeks Safe Harbor

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c5148.html

