MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Trading Symbols: 
TSX Venture Exchange: MHI 
Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN 
OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGS") was held on June 16, 2022 (the "AGS") according to the Notice of Meeting given on May 12, 2022.

The shareholders of the Company passed the resolution to fix the number of directors at five (5) and re-elected Messrs. Grant Hendrickson, Andrew von Kursell, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Milo Filgas and Dieter Peter as directors.

The shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors.

Disinterested shareholders approved that:
1) subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Shareholders approve and ratify, the Stock Option Plan dated for reference May 12, 2022 attached as Schedule "A" to the Information Circular; and

2) the Directors of the Company are hereby authorized to amend the Stock Option Plan without the prior approval of the Shareholders of the Company, if such amendments are required to comply with the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange or applicable securities laws, rules, policies and regulations.

Disinterested shareholders also approved that subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Shareholders of the Company approve the Call-Option Transaction between Merfin Management Limited and Fairmont Resources Limited and the transfer of up to 11,000,000 common shares of the Company from Merfin Management Limited to Fairmont Resources Limited and its affiliates representing a change in control.

Subsequently to the AGS the above appointed Directors consented and passed the resolution to appoint the following officers and committee members:

Officers                                             


AUDIT Committee Member

President and CEO,                         

Dieter Peter                           

Andrew von Kursell,   

Member and Chairman

Interim Chief Financial Officer, 

Andrew von Kursell                   

Milo Filgas,                   

Member

Interim Corporate Secretary       

Eric Peter-Kaiser                   

Grant Hendrickson.     

Member





Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee

Andrew von Kursell                         

Chairman including  Corporate Governance Oversight

Milo Filgas                                         

Member

Grant Hendrickson                         

Member



THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOR

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

