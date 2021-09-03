U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.79
    +1.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,411.74
    -32.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,361.23
    +30.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.45
    -11.57 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    -0.66 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.60
    +23.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.89 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0320 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    -0.3300 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,365.75
    +999.28 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.86
    +30.13 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trading Symbols:
TSX Venture Exchange: MHI
Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN
OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General Meeting was held on August 27, 2021 (the "AGM") according to the Notice of Meeting given on July 23, 2021.

The shareholders of the Company passed the resolution to fix the number of directors at five (5) and re-elected Messrs. Grant Hendrickson, Andrew von Kursell, Eric Peter-Kaiser, Milo Filgas and Dieter Peter as directors.

The shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors and re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan.

The shareholders ratified the Board's resolution passed on December 21, 2020 to execute the LOI and negotiate the final terms of the Earn-In-Agreement with Cardinal Geoconsulting Ltd. to acquire its Dot-Apex Claim Group and subsequently its Master ACE Claim Group.

The shareholders ratified the Board of Directors' resolution passed on April 27, 2021 to approve two private placement financing offerings PP1a and PP1b as well as the resolution to authorize the settlement of the Company's outstanding insider debt with shares.

During the subsequent board meeting held on August 27, 2021, the Board of Directors confirmed the following officers and committee members:

Officers

President and CEO,

Dieter Peter

Interim Chief Financial Officer,

Andrew von Kursell

Interim Corporate Secretary

Eric Peter-Kaiser



Audit Committee Members

Andrew von Kursell,

Member and Chairman

Milo Filgas,

Member

Grant Hendrickson

Member



Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee

Andrew von Kursell

Chairman and Member who has the primary responsibility to ensure that the
Company complies with Exchange policies

Milo Filgas

Member

Grant Hendrickson

Member

The following committees were established with the nominations of the members postponed to one of the next board meetings.

Environmental & Safety Committee
Advisory Committee

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOR

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c4077.html

Recommended Stories

  • Quanex Building Products (NX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On the call with me today is George Wilson, our president and CEO. Not unlike others in the building products space, our fiscal third quarter was affected by significant inflationary pressures and material shortages that impacted manufacturing schedules and taxed our operations.

  • Shop these amazing beauty brands for Hispanic Heritage Month

    This Hispanic Heritage Month, shop beauty brands like Beautyblender, Sigma Beauty, Dominique Cosmetics and more that have Hispanic and Latin roots.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared 49% in August

    Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) shareholders trounced a rallying market last month. The stock rose 48% in August compared to 3% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Doximity said on August 10 that sales had doubled in fiscal Q1, its first as a public company.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Tesla Stock Falls As CEO Elon Musk Finally Admits To Key Delays

    Tesla CEO Elon Must confirmed the Cybertruck is pushed to late 2022 and the Roadster won't come out until 2023.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Naked Brands Group Rocketed 33% in August

    The company was looking to make a deal and it seems it's found a suitable partner. Investors cheered the news.

  • The Return Trends At Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Look Promising

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...