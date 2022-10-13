U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0227 (+2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2410
    +0.3800 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,428.92
    +257.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

MINERAL HILL PROVIDES AN UPDATE REGARDING THE FINANCING ANNOUNCED ON JULY 28, 2022

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" wishes to announce that the TSXV has granted a subsequent thirty day extension from October 11, 2022 to close the private placement announced first on April 29, 2022 and again confirmed by the Company on July 28, 2022.

The conditions and scope of the financing will remain the same with the Company raising $150,000 comprised of 600,000 common shares at $0.25 per share. The investor requested an additional short period of time to finalize the transfer of funds and is committed to do so under the agreed conditions.

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOUR

ABOUT MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD

Mineral Hill is a publicly trading junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and possible mining of natural resources, with the objective of further developing its optioned exploration located in south-western British Columbia (the "BC-Project").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the property option referred to above will be exercised or the private placement referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c6856.html

