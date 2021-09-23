U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

Mineral Mountain Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

·2 min read
In this article:
MMV-TSX-V
MNRLF-OTCQB
M8M:FRANKFURT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQX: MNRLF) (FRANKFURT: M8M) announces a correction to its press release dated September 10, 2021 regarding the warrant exercise price issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.)
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.)

Each Unit consists of a common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of one year, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

The Units, Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a four month hold period from date of closing of the Private Placement under applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund the September 1st, 2021 annual renewal fees of the Company's BLM (Bureau of Land Management) mineral claims located in Pennington and Lawrence Counties and general administrative expenses.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Forward looking information
This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and with respect to exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, permitting time lines, government regulation of exploration and mining operations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation and timing and results of future resource estimates or future economic studies.
Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "planned", "expects" or "looking forward", "does not expect",

SOURCE Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c8050.html

